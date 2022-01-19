The Walking Dead season 11, part 2 trailer aims to remake the world

For nearly 12 years, The Walking Dead has been AMC’s flagship series. However, the final season is raising questions about whether humanity can survive past the events of the zombie apocalypse. In the first trailer for The Walking Dead season 11, part 2, Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon makes an impassioned plea to his fellow survivors. Daryl is questioning the need to kill each other in a world already poisoned by death. But a new war among the survivors appears to be inevitable.

Warning, spoilers ahead! AMC is releasing The Walking Dead season 11 in eight-episode installments, in a bid to keep the show around as long as possible. During the first part of the season, Eugene’s group made their way to the Commonwealth, a supercolony that resembles life before zombies overran civilization. Unfortunately, the Commonwealth has a darker side that gets explored in the trailer. The Commonwealth provides a good life for anyone in a position of power. But anyone who causes too many waves will be cast out.

While the first part of the season sets up a conflict between the survivors at Alexandria and the roaming renegades known as the Reapers, the trailer reveals that the armed forces of the Commonwealth are literally marching on Alexandria’s walls. And they’re not bringing housewarming gifts!

The trailer also introduces Laila Robins (The Boys, Homeland) as the Commonwealth’s governor, Pamela Milton. But “governor” may sell the title short, since Pamela acts like she’s the queen and she doesn’t tolerate any dissent. But the Commonwealth isn’t Pamela’s personal kingdom, and she will run into serious problems as she tries to hold on to her power. That may be why she’s sending troops to fight Alexandria’s citizens.

For the final season of the show, Reedus is joined by Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Cooper Andrews as Jerry, Callan McAuliffe as Alden, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.

AMC+ subscribers will be able to watch The Walking Dead season 11, part 2 a week early on February 13. For everyone else, AMC will premiere the next episode of the final season on February 20. The third part of the final season will likely premiere later this year.

