  1. Movies & TV

The Walking Dead season 11, part 2 trailer aims to remake the world

By

For nearly 12 years, The Walking Dead has been AMC’s flagship series. However, the final season is raising questions about whether humanity can survive past the events of the zombie apocalypse. In the first trailer for The Walking Dead season 11, part 2, Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon makes an impassioned plea to his fellow survivors. Daryl is questioning the need to kill each other in a world already poisoned by death. But a new war among the survivors appears to be inevitable.

Warning, spoilers ahead! AMC is releasing The Walking Dead season 11 in eight-episode installments, in a bid to keep the show around as long as possible. During the first part of the season, Eugene’s group made their way to the Commonwealth, a supercolony that resembles life before zombies overran civilization. Unfortunately, the Commonwealth has a darker side that gets explored in the trailer. The Commonwealth provides a good life for anyone in a position of power. But anyone who causes too many waves will be cast out.

While the first part of the season sets up a conflict between the survivors at Alexandria and the roaming renegades known as the Reapers, the trailer reveals that the armed forces of the Commonwealth are literally marching on Alexandria’s walls. And they’re not bringing housewarming gifts!

The trailer also introduces Laila Robins (The BoysHomeland) as the Commonwealth’s governor, Pamela Milton. But “governor” may sell the title short, since Pamela acts like she’s the queen and she doesn’t tolerate any dissent. But the Commonwealth isn’t Pamela’s personal kingdom, and she will run into serious problems as she tries to hold on to her power. That may be why she’s sending troops to fight Alexandria’s citizens.

Three castmembers of The Walking Dead with weapons drawn.

For the final season of the show, Reedus is joined by Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Cooper Andrews as Jerry, Callan McAuliffe as Alden, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.

AMC+ subscribers will be able to watch The Walking Dead season 11, part 2 a week early on February 13. For everyone else, AMC will premiere the next episode of the final season on February 20. The third part of the final season will likely premiere later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband comes with home internet options

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Best Instant Pot deals for January 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best Ninja Foodi deals for January 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

WeCrashed trailer chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork

Jared Leto in WeCrashed.

Redmi’s Note 11 global launch comes with a few big surprises

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Notr 11 Pro seen in its five color options.

The best video game consoles for 2022

A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

The best smart speakers for 2022

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock front

New AMD RX 6500 XT: 3 graphics cards you should buy instead

MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X+ 8G installed in a computer.

Android 12’s best feature is coming to Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi's custom Android UI MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

5G rollout has been a disaster in the U.S. Here’s why

Two tall cellular microwave radio towers against a blue sky.

The Weather Channel is coming to YouTube TV

YouTube TV on Apple TV.

The best Nintendo Switch controllers for 2022

Red and blue Joy-Con view from angle.

The best smart home devices for 2022

The iRobot Roomba i6 (6150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum in a living room.