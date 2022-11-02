Where you can stream The Good Nurse

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nobody likes hospitals, but how about a true crime story about a good nurse who helped thwart a murderous one? If that piques your interest, then look no further than The Good Nurse, a thriller starring Oscar winners Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) that is America’s latest streaming obsession.

The movie, which was released on October 26, tells the true story of an overworked nurse who begins to suspect her new co-worker has been knowingly killing patients in their ward. The movie wasn’t released in theaters; instead, it premiered as a streaming exclusive and quickly became one of the most-watched movies in America.

Where is it streaming?

If you’re looking to watch The Good Nurse, then you won’t have to venture far to find it. Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home for the thriller and it isn’t available anywhere else.

Netflix is still considered to be one of the pioneers of the streaming world. The subscription service provides countless hours of content in the form of movies and television. Netflix’s original programming boasts some of the most popular television shows in the world like Stranger Things 4, The Crown, and Bridgerton. In recent years, Netflix’s lineup of original films has included prestige dramas like The Power of the Dog and The Irishman, blockbusters such as The Gray Man and Red Notice, and romantic films like Purple Hearts and The Kissing Booth.

How much does Netflix cost?

Netflix has four subscription plans. There is the basic plan, which costs $10 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time. The standard plan costs $15.50 per month and supports two devices at a time. The premium plan is $20 and can be watched on four supported devices at a time. All three of these plans are ad-free.

The fourth plan is the basic plan with ads. Starting in November 2022, this brand-new ad plan costs $7 per month. Users can access Netflix on this plan via one supported device at a time. Ads will be shown before and during most shows and movies. Some movies and TV shows are unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and downloads are not included.

What is The Good Nurse about and is it worth watching?

The Good Nurse tells the true story of Amy Loughren, a single mother who works late night shifts at Parkfield Memorial Hospital. Overworked and in need of health insurance, Amy is at first relieved when Charles Cullen, a new nurse in her ward, helps lighten her workload and offers a sympathetic shoulder for her to cry on. Yet her trust in Charles soon disintegrates as patients start dying mysteriously under his watch.

Along with Chastain and Redmayne, the movie stars Nnamdi Asomugha as Danny, Noah Emmerich as Tim, Kim Dickens as Linda, and Malik Yoba as Sam. The film’s running time is 121 minutes and it is rated R. Currently, The Good Nurse has an 80% score on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64 critics score on Metacritic, so it’s safe to assume the movie will leave true crime fans happy.

Follow these links for more on the real-life story of Charles Cullen and how he killed 29 patients (and possibly as many as 400).

The Good Nurse is currently streaming on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations