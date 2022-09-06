Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released

If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, it’s officially “spooky season.” Netflix released its lineup of films, series, and children’s programming that will premiere in the coming weeks. From ghost stories and serial killer dramas to Guillermo del Toro and Jordan Peele projects, there’s something to watch for all fans of horror.

The lineup kicks off on September 9 with End of the Road, a thriller starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris about a family that’s being hunted down by a killer in the desert. Other programs in September include the film Lou starring Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney as well as the children’s series Phanton Pups.

The frights are kicked up a notch in October with the film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on the novella from Stephen King. Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, returns to Netflix with another horror series titled, The Midnight Club. Both Del Toro and Peele will release their projects, Cabinet of Curiosities and Wendell & Wild, in October. The Good Nurse, which stars Oscar-winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne about a nurse-turned-serial killer, also premieres in October.

The scares don’t end at Halloween. Capturing the Killer Nurse, which is based on the same person played by Redmayne, arrives a few weeks later in November. Plus, a gigantic creature awakens in Norway and will wreak havoc on the surrounding towns in Troll, coming December 1. Also, look out for the Wednesday Addams series starring Jenna Ortega coming this fall.

