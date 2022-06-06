Wednesday, The Midnight Club, and more get Netflix teasers

Today marks the beginning of Netflix‘s Geeked Week, the annual virtual convention in which the streaming service offers fans a glimpse of its upcoming genre shows. The Sandman is perhaps the most anticipated of the new series. But the upcoming Addams Family spinoff, Wednesday, is also pretty high on our list. Modern scream queen Jenna Ortega is headlining the series as Wednesday Addams, who is now a teenager and ready to go out on her own adventures.

There’s no footage from Wednesday in the first teaser trailer for the show. But we do get to see Ortega in costume as Wednesday, as well as an old friend of the family: Thing.

For this series, Wednesday is a high school student at Nevermore Academy when she gets drawn into a supernatural murder mystery that once entangled her parents 25 years ago. Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones will portray Gomez and Morticia Addams, with former Wednesday Addams actress Christina Ricci co-starring in a mystery role. The other cast members include Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger, and Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair.

Tim Burton will direct and executive produce Wednesday, which was developed for television by Smallville‘s Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It will premiere later this year.

Netflix’s resident horror maven, Mike Flanagan, also has a new show coming out this year: The Midnight Club. After wowing horror fans with The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, Flanagan is adapting Christopher Pike’s novel about a group of terminally ill teenagers and young adults who secretly meet at midnight to swap scary stories. Together, they make a pact that the first among them to die should communicate with them from beyond the grave. But they aren’t ready to deal with the consequences when that comes to pass.

In a bit of stunt casting, A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Heather Langenkamp plays the doctor in charge of this hospital for the terminally ill. The rest of the cast includes Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota. The Midnight Club will premiere on Netflix on October 7.

Next on the horror agenda is Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. As the title implies, del Toro is curating and creating new horror stories for this eight-episode anthology series. Del Toro will also introduce each episode, which includes stories written by Jennifer Kent, David S. Goyer, Regina Corrado, Lee Patterson, Panos Cosmatos, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, Mika Watkins, Vincenzo Natali, Haley Z. Boston, and del Toro himself. As you might expect, the first teaser is quite creepy.

There’s a very impressive lineup of performers for these episodes, including Andrew Lincoln, Crispin Glover, Eric André, F. Murray Abraham, Peter Weller, Rupert Grint, Sebastian Roché, Sofia Boutella, Tim Blake Nelson, Ben Barnes, and Kate Micucci. Netflix hasn’t set a date for that one yet.

Finally, after a two-year absence, Warrior Nun will return to Netflix this winter with a second season. In the new teaser, Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) offers a fairly quick rundown about the way she went from being a dead quadriplegic to a walking miracle whose destiny will bring her face to face with the ultimate evil.

Warrior Nun also stars Toya Turner as Sister Mary/Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, and Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila.

Editors' Recommendations