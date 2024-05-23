Eddie Murphy is back on the scene in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer

Axel Foley is back on the scene. Eddie Murphy reprises his iconic role as the fast-talking Detroit detective in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

“This isn’t my first time in Beverly Hills,” Foley says in the trailer. It’s been 30 years since we last saw Detective Axel Foley, but he’s back in Beverly Hills after learning his daughter Jane (Taylour Paige) is in danger. Forced to team up with Jane, his new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and his old friends, Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton), Axel “turns up the heat to uncover a conspiracy.”

Other actors reprising their roles from previous Beverly Hills Cop entries include Paul Reiser as Detective Jeffrey Friedman, Axel’s partner in Beverly Hills Cop II, and Bronson Pinchot as Serge, the art gallery salesman and weapons dealer who last appeared in Beverly Hills Cop III. Kevin Bacon will also appear in a new role as a cop in the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F | Official Trailer | Netflix

Murphy first appeared as Axel Foley in 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop. Directed by Martin Brest, Beverly Hills Cop became the highest-grossing film in 1984 and catapulted Murphy into superstardom. The film spawned two sequels: Beverly Hills Cop II in 1987 and Beverly Hills Cop III in 1994. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F becomes the fourth film in the franchise.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is directed by Mark Molloy in his feature film directorial debut. Will Beall, Tom Gormican, and Kevin Etten wrote the script, which is based on a story by Beall. Jerry Bruckheimer returns to produce Axel F alongside Murphy, Chad Oman, and Melissa Reid.

Murphy has become a star on streaming in recent years. Dolemite Is My Name and You People premiered on Netflix, while Coming 2 America and Candy Cane Lane went to Prime Video.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F arrives on Netflix on July 3, 2024.

