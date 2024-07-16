 Skip to main content
The Deliverance trailer: A family is possessed in Lee Daniels’ exorcism thriller

By
A woman sits down and holds her son.
Aaron Ricketts / Netflix

Academy Award-nominated director Lee Daniels tackles demonic possession in the official trailer for The Deliverance, the upcoming psychological thriller from Netflix.

In need of a fresh start, single mother Ebony Jackson (Andra Day) moves her children into a new home. Unfortunately, the Jackson home becomes a gateway to hell with her children becoming demonically possessed. To save her family, Ebony will need to conquer her own demons in the battle for “her life and the souls of her children.”

Per Netflix, The Deliverance is a “genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.” Besides Day, The Deliverance stars Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Omar Epps, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Daniels directs The Deliverance from a script written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. Producers include Daniels, Todd Crites, Jackson Nguyen, Tucker Tooley, and Pamela Oas Williams.

The Deliverance | Lee Daniels | Official Trailer | Netflix

The film is based on Latoya Ammons’ family possession case from 2011. In January 2022, Netflix won the bidding war for the rights to The Deliverance for a figure upward of $65 million.

Daniels is best known for directing 2009’s Precious, which earned him two Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. For their world on Precious, Mo’Nique and Geoffrey Fletcher won Oscars for Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay, respectively.

The Deliverance is Daniels’ first directed film since 2021’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which garnered Day an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of singer Billie Holiday.

The Deliverance will premiere in select theaters on August 16, 2024. It will then stream on Netflix starting August 30, 2024.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
