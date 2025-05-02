 Skip to main content
Speed reunion: Keanu Reeves & Sandra Bullock teaming up for new thriller

By
Keanu Reeves stands by Sandra Bullock as she drives a bus in a scene from the movie Speed
20th Century Fox

Hollywood loves a good reunion, especially between two megastars like Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves and Bullock will reteam for an untitled romantic thriller in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Noah Oppenheim, who recently co-created Netflix’s Zero Day, will pen the script. Plot details are under wraps, but the idea has been described as “propulsive.”

Reeves and Bullock famously starred in Speed, Jan de Bont’s 1994 thriller about a bomb on a bus. Reeves played Jack Traven, an LAPD officer searching for Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper), a former bomb squad member turned extortionist. Payne placed a bomb on a city bus that will trigger if the speed drops below 50 miles per hour. Jack manages to jump onto the moving bus and works to diffuse the situation. One of the passengers is Annie Porter (Bullock), who ends up operating the bus after the driver suffers a gunshot wound.

Released in June 1994, Speed became a box office juggernaut, grossing $350 million worldwide on a budget of less than $40 million. The movie propelled Reeves and Bullock to superstardom.

A man and a woman look at each other in Speed.
20th Century Fox

Despite some critical misses, Reeves eventually struck gold with The Matrix. Meanwhile, Bullock became a rom-com icon and A-list star, culminating with the Oscar for Best Actress in 2009’s The Blind Side. 30 years after Speed, Reeves and Bullock are still considered top draws. Reeves revitalized his career with the John Wick franchise, while Bullock had a string of hits, including Bird Box, Unforgivable, and The Lost City.

Reeves and Bullock reunited over a decade later in 2006’s The Lake House. The romantic fantasy movie was not well-received critically, but it still grossed over $114 million. Mark Gordon, who produced Speed, will produce the new romantic thriller. Additional producers include Reeves, Bullock, Oppenheim, Sarah Bremner, and Bibby Dunn.

