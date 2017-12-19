Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett lead larcenous ladies in ‘Ocean’s 8’ trailer

Move over Danny Ocean, your sister is ready to steal more than the spotlight. The first trailer for Ocean’s 8, a female-led installment of the heist thriller franchise, shows off its impressive cast of actresses and a gives a peek at the film’s central scheme.

In the trailer, Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) is released from prison on parole, and decides to wrangle up seven other highly skilled thieves to rob a necklace that is valued at more than $100 million. The problem, or better yet, the opportunity, lies in the fact that the expensive neck ornament is scheduled to be worn by Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) at the annual Met Gala.

The action-packed trailer also pulls the curtain back on what a few of Ocean’s 8 can do. Rihanna‘s a dreadlocked hacker named Nine Ball, who can hack into a company’s personnel directory using a nine-ball as a mouse. Mindy Kaling’s Amita can fabricate fancy jewelry in under five hours — with the right motivation. Constance, played by hip-hop artist Awkwafina, is a master at the sleight of hand. Lou (Cate Blanchett), Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), and Tammy (Sarah Paulson) round out the team — almost. One spot remains unfilled, and it will be fun to see who ends up filling it.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this month, Bullock revealed that Debbie is the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean from previous Ocean’s films. She also clarified that Ocean‘s 8 is not an Ocean’s reboot, but instead another twisted branch on the Ocean family tree. “It’s a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women.”

At least some part of Clooney’s Ocean’s films will make its way into Ocean’s 8. The Ocean’s 8 IMDB page has Matt Damon set to reprise his role as pickpocket specialist Linus Caldwell from the previous Ocean’s films.

Ocean’s 8 is directed by The Hunger Games helmer Gary Ross, who also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Olivia Milch. The film is set to hit theaters June 8, 2018.