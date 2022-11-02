 Skip to main content
Twitter’s edit button could soon be free for all users

Trevor Mogg
By

Ever since Elon Musk closed the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion last week, events have been moving fast at the social media company.

Musk and his inner circle, along with a number of senior executives who still have their job, reportedly spent the weekend trying to work out where exactly to take the platform and its global community of around 230 million people.

Following news that the platform may start charging verified users $8 a month to retain their blue check mark, and that it’s ditching a feature called Ad-Free Articles that lets Twitter Blue subscribers read some publishers’ articles without ads, information released on Tuesday suggests Twitter could be about to roll out the recently launched edit button for one and all.

At the current time, Twitter’s edit function is only available to subscribers of Twitter Blue, who currently pay $5 a month. But according to sources close to Platformer’s Casey Newton, Twitter is planning to make the edit button free for everyone, not just Twitter Blue subscribers.

A free edit button would be excellent news for Twitter’s community, after all, many of its members had been crying out for years for such a feature. When it finally launched last month, many were disappointed to learn that it came with a monthly subscription.

With big changes coming to the platform, removing the edit button from Twitter Blue and giving it to everyone looks like it could really happen. And if Casey’s sources prove correct, the change could be just around the corner.

Twitter’s edit button lets you make a change to a tweet within 30 minutes of sending it. Edited tweets display a pencil icon to let others know that the original post was altered after being posted. For transparency, such tweets also include a version history that lets anyone view the changes that have been made.

Once any official information lands regarding the move to make Twitter’s edit button free for all users, we’ll be sure to update.

