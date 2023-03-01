Twitter has gone down for users around the world, according to internet tracking company DownDetector.

The microblogging service appeared to start suffering issues at around 5:30 a.m. ET (2:30 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, March 1.

The outage seems to be affecting all platforms, and users are currently unable to see new tweets in their feeds or post messages for their followers.

It’s not yet clear what has caused the outage. Twitter is yet to acknowledge the issue on its website.

When major online services go down, it’s Twitter that many people usually head for to vent their frustration. In this case, they’ll have to go elsewhere.

The outage is one of several to have hit Twitter since Elon Musk acquired the company toward the end of last year in a deal worth $44 billion.

Since then, the new boss has come under fire for making sweeping job cuts at the San Francisco-based company — job cuts that some fear may have left the service vulnerable to outages like this.

The most recent round of job cuts took place in recent days when the company reportedly laid off up to 200 more workers — about 10% of Twitter’s remaining workforce of about 2,000, according to the New York Times. When Musk arrived on the scene last year, the company had 7,500 workers.

When the story surfaced, Musk tweeted: “Hope you have a good Sunday. First day of the rest of your life.” It’s not clear if the two events are connected, but some saw it as a jibe aimed at those who had just lost their positions at the company.

