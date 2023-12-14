 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

X rival Threads could be about to get millions of more users

Trevor Mogg
By
A post on Threads announcing the launch of Threads in the EU.
Meta

Threads — Meta’s rival to X, formerly Twitter — has just launched in the European Union (EU), a market with nearly half a billion people.

The app launched in the U.S. to much fanfare in July, with Meta hoping to attract X users disillusioned with the turbulence on the platform since Elon Musk acquired it for $44 billion 14 months ago.

Recommended Videos

The app, which bears many similarities to X in both looks and usage, got off to a flying start five months ago, picking up more than 100 million users in the first week, though within a month more than half of those had stopped checking in, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Related

Since then, Meta has been building out Threads with new features in a bid to build up its community, and its arrival in Europe is sure to lift its numbers and give Threads a much-needed boost.

Announcing the EU launch, a Meta spokesperson said “significant improvements” had been made to the app since it first landed over the summer, including the addition of a web experience, a Following feed, an edit capability, search with keywords, tag topics, and more.

People can sign up to Threads using their Instagram profile for the full experience. Those who choose to use Threads without a profile can browse content, share content via link copying or platform sharing, search for accounts, and report Threads content, but can’t interact with content.

It’s not clear why it’s taken Meta so long to launch Threads in the EU, though some reports have suggested it may be linked to stricter regulatory rules in the bloc regarding data usage and market dominance by big firms. Allowing those in the EU to use Threads without a profile seems to be Meta’s way of satisfying EU regulators who have concerns about Threads’ close ties with Instagram.

It’ll be interesting to see if Meta reveals in the coming days the kind of interest that Threads has received among folks in the EU, and how it affects its usage numbers globally. The buzz around Threads was short-lived, and Meta now seems to be playing the long game. One thing’s for sure — it still has X in its sights.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Your Facebook account could get multiple profiles for different interests
The Facebook home page on a screen.

Facebook is testing a way to give its users more profiles per account, ostensibly to give users more opportunities for sharing posts and keeping up with the platform's content.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Meta (Facebook's parent company) would begin experimenting with letting some Facebook users generate up to four other profiles in addition to their main account's profile.

Read more
A new Twitter feature could separate the lurkers from the super-users
A Twitter logo graphic.

Twitter is apparently working on a new profile page feature that is both useful and annoyingly indiscreet.

According to a screenshot tweeted on Thursday by Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter has yet another in-progress feature -- this time, it's a tiny bit of text located just under the Tweets tab on a user's profile page. But this text tells everyone something you may not want others to know, which is how often you tweet.

Read more
X seems to have deleted years of old Twitter images
The new X sign replacing the Twitter logo on the company's headquarters in San Francisco.

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter and recently rebranded as X appears to be having trouble showing images posted on the site between 2011 and 2014.

The issue came to widespread attention on Saturday when X user Tom Coates noted how the famous selfie posted by Ellen DeGeneres at the Oscars in 2014, which quickly broke the “most retweets” record, was no longer displaying. Later reports suggested the image had been restored, though, at the time of writing, we’re not seeing it.

Read more