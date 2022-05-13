A new Twitter feature could separate the lurkers from the super-users

Twitter is apparently working on a new profile page feature that is both useful and annoyingly indiscreet.

According to a screenshot tweeted on Thursday by Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter has yet another in-progress feature — this time, it’s a tiny bit of text located just under the Tweets tab on a user’s profile page. But this text tells everyone something you may not want others to know, which is how often you tweet.

Twitter is working on revealing how deep my Twitter addiction is by showing how frequent the user Tweets right in the profile page frequencies: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Infrequently or Never pic.twitter.com/yo1L6gsnr4 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 12, 2022

In the screenshot, the feature shows Wong’s profile page, with text that simply reads “Tweets daily.” Wong noted in her tweet about the feature that it could also say that a person tweets weekly, infrequently, monthly, or never.

While we can see the feature’s usefulness — it could be helpful for users to know how often an account tweets before deciding to follow it — we also can’t help but feel that it’s unnecessary and a bit embarrassing for users to have their Twitter activity put on blast like that. Daily tweeters may not appreciate having their “Twitter addiction,” as Wong puts it, put on display like that.

If you’re in that camp, you might like to tweet constantly without being labeled as a social media chatterbox, while others would like to lurk and not tweet in peace without being given a label that basically says their account is a sad, little tweet desert.

So, while it is a useful yet blabby feature, here’s hoping that if Twitter does decide to go through with making it available to everyone, that it also lets people opt out of it too.

Other new features Twitter is working on include new ways of handling replies and a long-form blogging feature.

