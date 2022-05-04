Twitter Article, a long-form blogging feature, is in the works

Got a penchant for long-form social media posts? Twitter might have a new feature for you.

On Wednesday, Jane Manchun Wong tweeted a series of screenshots of an in-progress feature called Twitter Article. And it appears to support long-form posts.

Twitter Article looks pretty polished at this stage pic.twitter.com/oAc6LXCKOy — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 4, 2022

The feature hasn’t launched yet, but based on these screenshots, here’s what we noticed about it:

It looks like you can add headers and formatting to your text.

There’s room for adding photos, tweets, GIFs, and videos. There are limits though: Only up to four photos, up to one GIF, and up to one video can be added.

In a subsequent tweet, Wong noted that there appears to be a “Focus Mode” in the Twitter Article composer that “expands the composer to the full screen, hides away the side bars.”

And in another tweet, Wong shared that Twitter Article isn’t always called Twitter Article. The feature has menus and pop-up messages that refer to itself as a “Note.” Wong said that name “sounds familiar.” And it does to us too: It sounds similar to Facebook Notes, another long-form social media post feature.

“Twitter Article” is referred to as “Note” in some places “Twitter Notes”… Sounds familiar, I wonder where else I heard “Notes” from… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NipuBOiEYw — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 4, 2022

If Twitter does end up making this feature available to everyone, it could be an interesting long-form option that could better support hot takes, threads, and more creative content. Creators like artists and food bloggers, who often share photos of their creations, may particularly appreciate this feature.

It’s still a work in progress, but the way it displays tweets and photos in one cohesive post makes it seem like a promising new feature.

