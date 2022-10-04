 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Get ready: there could be more ads in Instagram’s future

Anita George
By

It’s possible that Instagram users will see more ads in their favorite photo- and video-sharing app going forward as parent company Meta is apparently experimenting with new kinds of ads.

MarketWatch reported on Tuesday that Meta announced that Instagram would see “three new advertising types.” These new ad types are Explore ads, profile feed ads, and the third type was described as a “multi-advertiser ad.”

The new Explore ads will, as you might imagine, appear in the Explore tab of the app and basically be visible as sponsored posts. Profile feed ads are expected to appear while users are scrolling through the posts of other users’ profiles. (This is not the same as viewing other people’s posts in your feed. Profile feeds are feeds of posts that only feature various posts from one user’s profile. It’s the feed that appears when you visit an Instagram profile and click on an individual post. Doing so lets you scroll though all their other posts. So profile feed ads are essentially ads that would appear among those posts.)

“Multiadvertiser ads” are also expected to be trialed on Instagram. These ads would involve seeing thematically similar additional ads “underneath” an ad that a user initially interacts with.

Do all of these new types of ads automatically mean IG users will see more ads in the app? It sure seems like it. But for now it seems that outcome is still up in the air, at least according to TechCrunch. Instagram did not tell TechCrunch if the new kinds of ads would definitively increase the number of ads Instagram users would have to view. But TechCrunch did say that Instagram mentioned “that the number would vary based on how people use the app.”

Editors' Recommendations

MacBooks vs. Windows laptops: Here’s how to choose
The MacOS Monterey and Windows 11 about pages side by side
The OG App, an ad-free Instagram client, is no longer on the App Store
the og app instagram alternative ad free ios
Searches for health topics on YouTube now highlights personal stories
The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.
Logitech’s new Mac accessories are customizable, functional, and undeniably pretty
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac.
What does a check mark mean on Facebook Messenger?
A series of social media app icons on a colorful smartphone screen.
Twitter’s latest features are all about curbing election misinformation
Twitter's new election-specific features shown on a smartphone.
Snapchat Plus subscribers are getting these four new features today
The Snapchat app store listing on a mobile device with a stylus resting on it.
You can (sort of) generate art like Dall-E with TikTok’s latest filter
A person's hand holding a phone with the TikTok app on it.
You can now use the Add Yours sticker on Reels for Facebook and Instagram
A series of three mobile screenshots on a gray background showing the new Add Yours sticker for Facebook Reels.
TikTok bans influencers from creating paid political ads
A person's hand holding a phone with the TikTok app on it.
The 10 most popular TikTok accounts
The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.
Downloaded YouTube Shorts clips will soon include watermarks
A girl dancing in a Shorts video.
Snap’s Pixy drone flies off into the sunset as it’s reportedly canceled
Pixy hovers in the sky.