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Gem Browser imagines an internet where every website is yours to redesign

By generating its own interactive version of a webpage, the experimental browser puts readers in control of the interface and publishers on uncertain ground

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Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Gem Browser can rebuild an existing webpage around whatever the reader asks for. Google DeepMind designer Vidy Thatte demonstrated the feature in his original announcement, showing how the Apple-only experiment uses Gemini to make a website’s familiar interface optional.

That sounds wonderfully strange if you’ve ever wanted to rearrange the internet to your liking. It’s probably less delightful for whoever built the page being rearranged.

new update: you can now visit any (real) website and edit it using gemini ✨

testflight in comments https://t.co/yUQbNsWzo3 pic.twitter.com/DsxfCyVy7W

— vidy (@vidythatte) July 27, 2026

How Gem Browser rebuilds the web

Enter an invented address and Gem Browser creates a functioning website on the spot, with links leading to more generated pages. You can browse an internet that Gemini invents as you move through it.

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The newer feature turns that same machinery loose on real websites. A prompt can change how a page looks without altering the actual site. The publisher’s webpage remains online, but Gem Browser controls what appears on the reader’s screen.

What you see is effectively Gemini’s interpretation of someone else’s work.

Who controls what readers see

Publishers normally decide how their reporting appears and where advertising pays for it. Gem Browser slips an AI-generated layer between those decisions and the audience.

That layer could rescue readers from a cluttered layout. It could also remove context or weaken attribution. The reader has to trust Gemini to preserve the material accurately while rebuilding nearly everything around it.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Gem Browser launch page Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Readers get an interface shaped around their preferences. Publishers can no longer guarantee how their work will look by the time it reaches them.

How worried should publishers be

Gem Browser remains an Apple-only TestFlight experiment, and requiring a Gemini API key should keep it in enthusiast territory for now. The internet isn’t being overthrown by a beta app this week.

The underlying idea already works, though. A browser can put a generated experience in front of a real webpage, leaving the publisher to supply content for an interface it doesn’t control.

The original page isn’t gone. It may simply become the version nobody bothers to visit.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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