 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

Something’s happening with Twitter’s most active users

Trevor Mogg
By

Twitter is having difficulties holding on to its most active users, a new report suggests.

An internal document written by a Twitter researcher and seen by Reuters said that “heavy tweeters” have been in “absolute decline” on the platform since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The surprise news of Twitter’s battle to retain its most devoted users comes in the same week that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is expected to finally seal a $44 billion deal in a controversial takeover of the social media platform.

Titled “Where did the tweeters go?”, the document defines “heavy tweeters” as a person who opens Twitter almost every day and posts content three or four times a week. Such users generate 90% of all the posts that land on the service, despite accounting for less than 10% of its monthly users.

Interestingly, the document also suggests that the kind of content that heavy users like to view on Twitter is also changing.

It said they many of these users appear to be moving away from traditionally popular subjects such as news, sport, and entertainment in favor of cryptocurrency (though this has declined to some extent since the currency nosedived a few months back) and not-safe-for-work content such as pornography.

As the news outlet points out in its report, a shift toward such subjects has the potential to narrow the field of advertisers willing to associate itself with such content, which could potentially impact Twitter’s bottom line.

However, the document failed to offer a reason as to why Twitter’s heavy users appear appear to be on the decline.

Twitter is currently going through a tumultuous period, with a degree of uncertainty over the direction that the platform will take once Musk takes ownership.

There are fears that Musk plans to lay off around three-quarters of its workforce, a move that would leave just 2,000 people to run the operation for some 238 million daily users around the world.

Musk has also said that he would like to relax Twitter’s content moderation policies, a move that some are concerned will lead to more misinformation and harassment on the platform.

Once Musk’s takeover deal is confirmed in just a few days’ time, it’s hoped its new owner will quickly lay out his plans for the service.

Editors' Recommendations

Meta found over 400 mobile apps ‘designed to steal’ Facebook logins
Social media mobile apps on a smartphone screen, all on a textured gray fabric background.
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover could still proceed after all: a timeline
tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image
Edit Tweet feature is finally rolling out to Twitter Blue subscribers
A person's hands holding a smartphone as they browse Twitter on it.
More status options coming to Twitter, including ‘don’t @ me’
Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.
Instagram is building a ‘nudity protection’ tool for your DMs
Instagram app on the Google Play Store on an Android smartphone.
You can now downvote comments on TikTok videos
The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.
Twitter is building a menu option for Twitter Shops
A person's hands holding a smartphone as they browse Twitter on it.
When is the best time to post on Facebook?
A smartphone with the Facebook app icon on it all on a white marble background.
Can’t stand using Instagram in 2022? This app fixes everything you hate about it
The OG App running on an iPhone.
Searches for health topics on YouTube now highlights personal stories
The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.
The OG App, an ad-free Instagram client, is no longer on the App Store
the og app instagram alternative ad free ios
New feature shows that even Twitter wants to be like TikTok now
Twitter's new full screen feature for videos on the mobile app.
Here’s how to delete your YouTube account in just a few easy steps
How to delete your YouTube account