 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

X, formerly Twitter, looks set to become subscription-only

Trevor Mogg
By

Anyone currently using the free tier of X, formerly known as Twitter, may soon by asked to hand over a “small” monthly fee to access the service, X owner Elon Musk said on Monday.

The billionaire entrepreneur made the remarks during a livestreamed chat with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Recommended Videos

Musk described the “vast armies of bots” on the social media site as a “super tough problem,” and said that as a result the platform is “moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system.”

Related

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said. “Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but even if [a bot creator] has to pay a few dollars … the effective cost of bots is very high.” He added that a new payment method would have to be registered up for each bot, providing a further constraint on those setting up the automated accounts.

The more nefarious bots can fill up people’s DM inboxes and replies with annoying spam, spread hateful material, or attempt to influence elections, and can end up ruining the user experience.

Musk declined to share details about how much the subscription might cost, or if any benefits or features would be offered in exchange for the payment.

Currently, X has only one subscription, called Premium. The paid tier emerged from Twitter Blue and offers a range of features that include an edit button, prioritized rankings in conversations and search, longer posts, text formatting, and fewer ads.

Premium currently costs up to $115 per year, but it’s expected that any new fee brought in for non-Premium users would be considerably lower.

As with many ideas announced by Musk, it’s impossible to say when non-Premium X users might be asked to pay a monthly fee, if at all.

Musk also said during the live stream that X now has 550 million “monthly users,” though he didn’t say how many of those might be bots rather than humans. Indeed, if the upcoming fee proves effective in eliminating bots and preventing new ones from being set up, X’s user count looks set to dip, at least in the short term, which may affect how much it can charge advertisers. The user base will be further impacted by those who refuse to pay to use X and simply walk away.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Twitter goes after ‘copycat’ app Threads
A stylized composite of the Twitter logo.

With Meta’s new Threads app having picked up 30 million users on its first day, it’s little wonder Twitter is upset.

In fact, it’s so put out by Meta’s very similar app that it’s now threatening to sue the company, accusing it of violating Twitter’s intellectual property rights.

Read more
Twitter’s head of trust and safety resigns
A stylized composite of the Twitter logo.

Twitter’s Ella Irwin has resigned as the company’s head of trust and safety, confirming her departure to Reuters on Thursday.

Irwin stepped into the role following the departure of Yoel Roth in November, shortly after Elon Musk acquired the business for $44 billion.

Read more
Reddit could kill my favorite app — and that’s a problem for everyone
The Reddit app icon on an iOS Home screen.

I read Reddit every day, but I haven’t opened the official Reddit app in years. How? I use a third-party app called Apollo, and it’s so good that it doesn’t just make Reddit readable -- it makes it wonderful.

But yesterday, Apollo’s developer announced the shocking news that Reddit now wants to charge him $20 million a year to keep using its data -- yes, that’s $20 million for a single developer. If that isn’t changed, Apollo will almost certainly have to shut down.

Read more