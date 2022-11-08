 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Some blue check Twitter users were unable to edit their names

Anita George
By

Twitter’s recent blue check verification drama took an even sillier turn yesterday. Amid all the recent commotion regarding Twitter Blue subscriptions, paying for blue checks, and impersonation versus parody, some Twitter users temporarily lost their ability to edit their screen names.

On Monday evening, some verified Twitter users began reporting that they couldn’t change their screen names. It’s unclear to us at this time if the issue these users were experiencing was a bug or a new feature of a platform that was recently purchased by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

I&#39;m suddenly unable to remove the (Parody) from my profile name, though I can edit other information in my profile 🙃

&mdash; Lauren Goode (Parody) (@LaurenGoode) November 8, 2022

In any case, whatever it was, the issue seems to have resolved now, as some of these verified users later reported being able to edit their screen names once again. (I also checked with one of our editors who has a verified Twitter account, and as of this writing, he said it was working fine. And for what it’s worth, I don’t have a verified Twitter account, but the feature still works for me.) And so if you had trouble editing your Twitter screen name yesterday, it might be worth checking again to see if it’s working today.

If it was just a bug, it’s terrible timing for the newly Musk-helmed Twitter, which has already experienced quite the backlash from its own users regarding changes to the platform Musk plans to make, including a controversial move to charge users $8 per month to have a Twitter blue check badge at all. Some users (including celebrities) initially responded to the news of Musk’s planned changes by changing their own Twitter screen names to “Elon Musk” to make fun of the situation.

That seemed to lead to Musk to respond by announcing new consequences for “impersonation”:

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

As of this writing, Twitter’s official Twitter accounts (@Twitter, @TwitterComms, @TwitterSupport and @verified) didn’t post any tweets that indicated that Twitter was aware of the screen name editing issue. Digital Trends has reached out to Twitter for comment on the situation and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Instagram to soon let creators make NFTs and sell them to fans
Series of four mobile screenshots showing the selling of collectibles on Instagram.
Twitter’s edit button could soon be free for all users
twitter
Clear Mode on TikTok: Here’s what it is and how to use it
The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.
Twitter Blue is losing Ad Free Articles and Musk’s latest tweets indicate further changes
Twitter Blue menu option on a white screen background which is on a black background.
Is TikTok leaking drafts? Let’s take a closer look at this rumor
The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.
Instagram may be adopting this beloved MySpace feature
Instagram app on the Google Play Store on an Android smartphone.
Snapchat+ now lets you customize when Snaps on Stories expire
A person using Snapchat on an iPhone.
Instagram’s expanded blocking lets you block a person’s backup accounts
Two mobile screenshots Instagram's expanded blocking feature.
Reels are about to show up in yet another Facebook feature
A smartphone with the Facebook app icon on it all on a white marble background.
Elon Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter’s staff, report says
A digital image of Elon Musk in front of a stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating.
10 longest videos on YouTube
YouTube logo on top-left corner of home screen
How to create multiple profiles for your Facebook account
A series of social media app icons on a colorful smartphone screen.
YouTube brings pinch to zoom and video navigation changes to everyone
The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.