Edit Tweet feature is finally rolling out to Twitter Blue subscribers

Anita George
By

It’s been a long time coming but the bird app’s much-anticipated Edit Tweet feature is officially being released to Twitter Blue subscribers today.

Via a series of tweets, Twitter announced on Monday that the rollout of its Edit Tweet feature to Twitter Blue subscribers has begun.

test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand!

US coming soon pic.twitter.com/7NNPRC0t1I

&mdash; Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

But not all Twitter Blue subscribers are apparently getting access to Edit Tweet in the first part of the rollout. Notably, Twitter’s tweeted announcement indicated that the Edit Tweet rollout would seemingly only begin with “Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand!” — with the rollout to U.S. subscribers only listed as “coming soon.” 

According to the tweet thread announcement, Twitter Blue subscribers in the countries listed above should expect the following: an Edit Tweet option in the More menu of a given tweet and to have up to 30 minutes after the tweet was first published to edit it.

Edited tweets will be visible in the timeline. Such tweets will display a pencil icon to let users know the tweet has been edited. Edited tweets will also have a version history so that users can view the changes that have been made. And as far as we can see, non-Twitter Blue users will still be able to see if a tweet in their timeline has been edited, even though they don’t have access to the editing feature for their own tweets.

You can access the version history of an edited tweet by selecting an edited tweet to open it, and then selecting the Last edited…link under the edited tweet. Doing so will take you to the Edit History screen for that tweet.

