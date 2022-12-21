Where to watch Knives Out

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In 2019, the murder mystery genre got a fresh infusion of life and a new detective for the post-modern millennium with Rian Johnson’s twisty thriller Knives Out. Starring James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, as the loquacious Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc, the movie is a classic whodunit with a subtle stream of social satire interspersed between shocking deaths.

A hit with audiences and critics alike, Knives Out naturally spawned sequel talk, with not one but two sequels commissioned to follow Benoit as he solves mysteries in exotic locations with a rotating cast of A-listers and character actors. With the first sequel, Glass Onion, about to be released on Netflix, those eager to watch the original will need to know where to find it.

Where can you watch Knives Out?

Currently, Knives Out is not available on a subscription-based streamer. Instead, it’s ready to rent on virtually any digital platform you can think of: Redbox, DirectTV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft, and Alamo On Demand.

It’s also available on Apple TV:

When will it be available to watch?

Knives Out is now available to stream.

How much does it cost?

Prices vary according to each platform. Redbox and Direct TV have it at $1.99, while all other platforms have the movie available to rent for $3.99.

Where can I watch the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion?

Check out our explainer on where to watch the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion. The sequel, which had a one-week run in theaters over the Thanksgiving holiday, is just as good as the original, according to critics, audiences, and DT’s own film reviewer. While only Craig returns from the original cast, the mystery is just as enthralling, and the new cast consisting of Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., and WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn (plus some surprise cameos) is top-notch.

Is it worth watching Knives Out?

Yes! This film was a hit a few years ago for a reason. Knives Out is an excellent murder mystery with a subtle layer of social commentary hiding just beneath the bloodshed. The plot is complex but never too dense to follow, and the autumnal atmosphere and picturesque New England locations are perfect for cozy viewing during the cold months of the year.

The cast is what really sells it though, and you can’t get much better than the one Knives Out has: Daniel Craig, Blonde‘s Ana De Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, and more. There all superbly directed by Johnson, who shows a flair for mystery that was evident as far back as his 2005 film Brick.

Currently, Knives Out registers 97% on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and a critics score of 82 on Metacritic.

