Everything we know about ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ the Queen biopic

One of the most iconic musicians of the modern era, Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury will be the focal point of the upcoming band biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, with Mr. Robot star Rami Malek portraying the multifaceted singer, songwriter, and producer widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

Set to be directed by X-Men franchise veteran Bryan Singer from a script penned by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything), Bohemian Rhapsody will chronicle the period between the band’s formation in the 1970s and Mercury’s tragic death in 1991, with Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor serving as producers on the film.

With Bohemian Rhapsody now scheduled to hit theaters December 25, 2018, here’s everything we know about the film so far.

Rami as Freddie

The first photo of Malek as Freddie Mercury was released in September 2017, on what would have been Mercury’s 71st birthday.

The photo was posted by Entertainment Weekly, and Malek indicated that achieving a visual similarity to the famously recognizable singer went a long way toward giving him the confidence to portray Mercury on the screen.

“When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it’s a very affirming moment,” said the actor.

Image isn’t everything

Although the first photo of Malek as Mercury suggests that Bohemian Rhapsody will feature a satisfying visual representation of the Queen frontman, replicating Mercury’s famous, four-octave vocal range presents a more difficult challenge for both the actor and the film’s creative team.

The film will reportedly blend elements of the actor’s voice, recordings of Mercury, and a sound-alike performer in order to recreate one of the most memorable voices in music history.

“We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

Getting the band together

Malek was first confirmed to play Mercury in November 2016, replacing several previous stars cast in the role during the film’s development cycle.

While the casting of the acclaimed TV actor as Mercury was one of the key elements in getting Bohemian Rhapsody rolling, the rest of the cast is filled out by a group of talented actors as well, portraying Mercury’s bandmates and various other personalities from Queen’s rise to fame.

EastEnders and X-Men: Apocalypse actor Ben Hardy will portray Taylor, the band’s drummer, along with Gwilym Lee (Midsomer Murders) as lead guitarist Brian May, and Joseph Mazzello (Jurassic Park, The Social Network) as bass guitarist John Deacon. Joining them will be Allen Leech (Downton Abbey) as Paul Prenter, Mercury’s personal manager, and Lucy Boynton (Miss Potter, Sense and Sensibility) as Mary Austin, Mercury’s lifelong friend and companion.

Bucking tradition, honoring a legacy

Although Freddie Mercury is the band’s most famous member, audiences shouldn’t expect Bohemian Rhapsody to focus entirely on Queen’s acclaimed lead singer.

The film will reportedly draw inspiration from the band’s music as it chronicles the time between the band forming in London during the 1970s and Queen’s 1985 performance at Live Aid, six years before Mercury’s death. It will also address Mercury’s death in 1991 due to complications from AIDS, but the film’s experienced director insists that the singer’s life won’t be the primary focal point for the film and it won’t be “a traditional biopic.”

“It won’t just be the dark Freddie story, but that being said, that also will be honored,” said Singer when asked about tone and focus of the film. “It’s about collaboration. It’s a celebration.”

Making the band a central theme of the movie instead of Mercury alone also falls in line with some of the issues raised early in the film’s development stage. Back in 2011, prior to Malek or Singer joining the project, May told The Daily Record that preserving Mercury’s legacy was the most important thing any film about Queen must do.

“Obviously, we go into it with a great amount of enthusiasm but also a certain amount of caution because Freddie’s legacy is very precious and we have a great responsibility not to mess it up,” he said.

Easy come, easy go

Malek and Singer were finally confirmed as the respective star and director on Bohemian Rhapsody after almost a decade of starts and stops along the way for the Queen biopic.

Early versions of the project had The Dictator and Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen (pictured above) attached to portray Mercury, only to have the comedic actor exit the project in July 2013. Cohen’s departure was credited to “creative differences” with the studio and producers May and Taylor, with some reports suggesting that Cohen envisioned the film as a gritty, “R”-rated biopic of Mercury while the singer’s bandmates (and producers) wanted a more mainstream, “PG”-rated biography of Mercury and the band.

After Cohen’s exit from the film, Skyfall actor Ben Whishaw was brought on to play Mercury, only to have that vision of the film fall apart, too.

The director’s chair had a similarly quick-changing list of occupants, with David Fincher (The Social Network), Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle), and Stephen Frears (High Fidelity) all attached to direct the film at various points. Singer was confirmed as the film’s director in November 2016.