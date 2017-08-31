Season 3 of ‘Mr. Robot’ gets its first full, mind-bending trailer

Why it matters to you USA Network's hit series is already a Peabody Award winner with an Emmy-winning star and now we have our first, full-length preview for the upcoming third season.

A brief teaser for season 3 of Mr. Robot debuted in early August after a series of clues in USA Network’s marketing of the show led to its discovery, but the release of the first, full trailer for the upcoming season of the hit series was a bit more direct this week.

The trailer appeared on the official YouTube channel for Mr. Robot and, much like the aforementioned teaser, it suggests that things are not going to get any lighter in the show’s third season. In fact, season 3 is shaping up to be the darkest story arc so far, if the preview is to be believed. But let’s face it: Mr. Robot has a habit of challenging what you can actually believe about the series.

Set to premiere in October, the third season of Mr. Robot brings back executive producer and writer Sam Esmail to direct all 10 episodes of the season. Naturally, the series also brings back lead actor Rami Malek as the hacker and cyber-vigilante Elliot Alderson, whose own tenuous grip on reality often plays havoc — or occasionally assists — his efforts.

Joining Malek in the third season are returning cast members Carly Chaikin as fellow hacker Darlene Alderson, and Portia Doubleday as Elliot’s childhood friend, Angela Moss. They are joined by Martin Wallström as Tyrell Wellick, who began the series as a senior executive at the villainous corporation E Corp; Christian Slater as Mr. Robot, the leader of the hacktivist group fsociety; Michael Cristofer as E Corp CEO Phillip Price; Stephanie Corneliussen as Tyrell’s wife, Joanna Wellick; Grace Gummer as FBI agent Dominique DiPierro; and B. D. Wong as Whiterose, the head of rival hacker group Dark Army.

Ant-Man and Boardwalk Empire actor Bobby Cannavale joins the cast in the third season, portraying a character known simply as Irving.

After the first season introduced Elliot and fsociety’s plan to hack E Corp, the second season explored the immediate aftermath of that massive attack on the multinational corporation. The third season now seems poised to dive even deeper into the ramifications of Elliot and fsociety’s decisions and the deadly response from the various agencies — secret and otherwise — with a stake in the attack.

“Sam Esmail is a true creative visionary who continues to deliver a series that boldly tackles timely issues and leans into the major headlines of the day,” said the President of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal, Chris McCumber, in a statement accompanying the announcement of the show’s third season earlier this year. “We’re eager to share the next phase of Elliot’s journey with fans this fall.”

Mr. Robot is scheduled to premiere its third season October 11 on USA Network.