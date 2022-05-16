Jeff Bridges handles unfinished spy business in The Old Man

Jeff Bridges had to defeat lymphoma before he could finish filming FX’s new thriller, The Old Man. That’s one of the main reasons why the series has taken three years to make it to television.

In the new trailer, Bridges portrays Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who got out of the game a long time ago. To protect his adult daughter and himself, Dan has been able to live under the radar for decades. However, Dan’s period of peace is about to be shattered when an assassin finally tracks him down. And that’s the kind of thing that Dan simply can’t abide.

On the other side of the equation is Harold Harper (John Lithgow), FBI assistant director for Counterintelligence. Harold has a history with Dan, and in his mind, it’s better for everyone if Dan is taken out before he can jeopardize any long-held secrets. In the name of national security, Harold has decided that Dan needs to die. And he’s sent a “highly trained special ops contractor” named Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe) to finish the job.

Meanwhile, Dan has formed a strong connection with Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman), a woman who had the misfortune of renting him a room. When Dan’s enemies catch up with him, Zoe stays with Dan and enters a dangerous world that she could never have expected.

Alia Shawkat also stars in the series as Agent Angela Adams, with Bill Heck as Young Dan Chase, EJ Bonilla as Agent Raymond Waters, Navid Negahban as Hamzad, and Pej Vahdat as Young Hamzad.

The Old Man was developed by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine and is based upon the 2017 novel by Thomas Perry. The series will premiere on FX on June 16, and stream the next day on Hulu.

