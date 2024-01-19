3 underrated 2023 movies on Hulu you need to watch in 2024

It’s another new year, and with it comes a whole new batch of films to look forward to. But while audiences wait for this year’s hits to premiere, they can and should fill the void by watching some of the many underrated movies that premiered in 2023. Hulu, in particular, added plenty of terrific new films to its platform in the past 12 months, such as The Creator and Infinity Pool.

Whether or not they were lauded upon release, it’s now easy for subscribers to miss some of these gems as they can get buried in an ever-expanding digital library. Now that the new year has begun, it’s time to look at some of last year’s films that should receive more love from subscribers on Hulu.

No One Will Save You (2023)

While Brian Duffield’s directorial comeback was the most streamed film in its opening week, not enough people are still talking about this simple, but spectacular sci-fi horror film. The story follows Brynn, an isolated young woman ostracized by her town who finds her home the target of an alien invasion. When it becomes clear that no one else will help her, she uses what little resources she has to fend off her uninvited guests as they beam down from their flying saucers.

Though the story is reminiscent of Close Encounters of the Third Kind and A Quiet Place, what sets this old-school horror movie apart from the classics is that there is hardly a line of dialogue spoken by the characters. Despite this, No One Will Save You speaks volumes about the protagonist and her struggles with guilt and loneliness. That’s especially thanks to Kaitlyn Dever’s (Booksmart, Dopesick) eloquent performance. Author Stephen King, who knows a little about suspense himself, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that nothing except The Twilight Zone episode The Invaders compares to what he calls a “brilliant” and “truly unique” film.

Boston Strangler (2023)

Based on the shocking true story of the Boston Strangler, this crime thriller follows Boston reporter Loretta McLaughlin (Pirates of the Carribean’s Keira Knightley) as she investigates the multiple slayings linked to the titular serial killer in the 1960s. As McLaughlin delves deeper into the mystery surrounding the killer, she must unravel a grand conspiracy while battling sexism in the workplace, a corrupt justice system, and familial struggles at home.

Though it received divisive reviews, Boston Strangler is a must-see for fans of the true crime genre. While the film is an eerie, Zodiac-style throwback to one of America’s most baffling crime sprees, it also brings up many relevant social issues that seem to have fueled the Strangler’s years-long rampage against women. This isn’t a regular crime story, as there are no concrete or straightforward answers regarding the killer’s identity or motives. But that only makes the mystery all the more engaging.

The Boogeyman (2023)

Directed by Rob Savage (Host, Dashcam) and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place), this Stephen King adaptation follows a teenager struggling with the death of her mother as she tries to protect her little sister from the eponymous creature hiding in her closet. The Boogeyman may come across as a standard monster movie with its many jump scares and things going bump in the night. Nevertheless, the film succeeds in presenting a chilling and suspenseful story as the Boogeyman stalks its prey from the shadows.

It also makes for a poignant tale about a family struggling to cope with loss as the monster feeds on their grief and isolation, driving them apart until they’re ripe for the taking. The picture also shines thanks to the performances of Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Chris Messina (Birds of Prey), and Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

