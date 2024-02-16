 Skip to main content
MCU’s Fantastic Four: 4 movies starring the cast you need to watch now

The cast of "The Fantastic Four."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

After years of waiting, Marvel Studios has finally announced the main cast of its upcoming Fantastic Four film. Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) will lead the titular team as Mister Fantastic, with Vanessa Kirby (Napoleon), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), and Ebon-Moss Bachrach (The Bear) playing the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing, respectively.

This casting announcement has placed millions of eyes on these four actors, essentially making them some of the biggest actors in the world right now. For those interested in catching more of these four famous faces on the silver screen, they can watch them in these must-see films.

Pedro Pascal: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Nicolas Cage laughs while Pedro Pascal worries in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."
Lionsgate / Lionsgate

In a film where Nicolas Cage plays not one but two fictional versions of himself, Pedro Pascal plays a billionaire playboy who is obsessed with the legendary actor but is suspected of being a criminal mastermind. Naturally, the CIA enlists Cage to help gather intel on his new rich friend, and all sorts of ridiculous, action-packed shenanigans ensue in a riff of classic Cage movies.

It is entertaining to watch the unlikely bromance between Cage and Pascal’s characters blossom as they get high on LSD and take down arms dealers together. Also, audiences can tell both actors had a blast making this wacky film, which makes the on-screen chemistry between them all the more palpable. Even if you’re not a fan of Cage as an actor, this self-aware comedy is guaranteed to give audiences a rocking good time.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is streaming on Starz.

Vanessa Kirby: Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby in "Mission Impossible: Fallout."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

The sixth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, this movie follows IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) as he and his team try to stop a terrorist group known as the Apostles from launching a nuclear strike with stolen plutonium, leading to one of Ethan’s hardest and most morally challenging missions yet.

With its thrilling action scenes and engaging story, Mission: Impossible – Fallout has understandably gone on to be one of the most beloved spy movies of all time. Though she may not have a large role, Vanessa Kirby gives such a mesmerizing performance as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, aka the White Widow. It’s no wonder her character was brought back for the sequel.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is streaming on Paramount+.

Joseph Quinn: Overlord (2018)

Joseph Quinn in "Overlord."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Joseph Quinn may not have starred in many films so far, but this cult classic gem from producer J.J. Abrams was his first acting role in both the horror genre and cinema in general. Like Stranger Things, Overlord presents a frightening throwback story that sends viewers to France in World War II, paying homage to classic horror movies such as The Exorcist, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Aliens.

But more precisely, it presents a thrilling addition to the zombie genre, with the Allied forces facing off against these undead terrors that the Nazis have unleashed through human experimentation. Quinn may not be in the picture for long, but it still presents a haunting and chaotic gore fest that should satisfy horror fans.

Overlord can be rented or purchased on Apple TV.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Frederick and Royal in "The Royal Tenenbaums."
Disney / Disney

It turns out Bachrach has more experience with strange families than we thought. Readers may be surprised to learn that one of the actor’s first big roles in Hollywood was as Frederick the Bellboy in this classic film from director Wes Anderson.

The Royal Tenenbaums follows three successful but struggling siblings (Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, and Gwyneth Paltrow) who reunite with their estranged father, who tries to reconnect with them by claiming to be terminally ill. Quirky, comedic, and visually stunning, The Royal Tenenbaums is a dark and eccentric family film that should be on the watchlist for any hardcore cinephile.

The Royal Tenenbaums can be rented or purchased at digital vendors like Amazon Prime Video.

