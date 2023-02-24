Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In the first trailer for The Power, all teenage girls suddenly develop the ability to electrocute people. With their newfound abilities to generate electricity at their fingertips, these women eventually learn to harness and control their power, using it to their advantage.

As more girls gain these special powers, they start to awaken them in older women. This shifts the power dynamic in the world as females spark a revolution from London to Seattle and Nigeria to Eastern Europe. Based on Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel of the same name, The Power is a global sci-fi adventure that shows a world where women become the dominant sex as the matriarchy takes over.

The Power - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The Power stars Toni Collette (The Staircase) as Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle. She is married to Rob Lopez (The Menu’s John Leguizamo), and together, they have a daughter named Jos Cleary-Lopez (Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho), who acquires the electrical powers. The ensemble also stars Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) as Tunde Ojo, Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) as Bernie Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić (London Spy) as Tatiana Moskalev, Ria Zmitrowicz (The Third Day) as Roxy Monke, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and Josh Charles (The Good Wife) as Daniel Dandon.

The Power is developed by Alderman, Raelle Tucker (True Blood), and Sarah Quintrell (Doctor Who). Tucker also serves as the showrunner of the series, which is produced by Sister and Amazon Studios.

The first three episodes of The Power will premiere March 31 on Amazon Prime Video. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.

