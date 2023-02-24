 Skip to main content
Teenage girls acquire the ability to electrocute in The Power trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

In the first trailer for The Power, all teenage girls suddenly develop the ability to electrocute people. With their newfound abilities to generate electricity at their fingertips, these women eventually learn to harness and control their power, using it to their advantage.

As more girls gain these special powers, they start to awaken them in older women. This shifts the power dynamic in the world as females spark a revolution from London to Seattle and Nigeria to Eastern Europe. Based on Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel of the same name, The Power is a global sci-fi adventure that shows a world where women become the dominant sex as the matriarchy takes over.

The Power - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The Power stars Toni Collette (The Staircase) as Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle. She is married to Rob Lopez (The Menu’s John Leguizamo), and together, they have a daughter named Jos Cleary-Lopez (Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho), who acquires the electrical powers. The ensemble also stars Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) as Tunde Ojo, Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) as Bernie Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić (London Spy) as Tatiana Moskalev, Ria Zmitrowicz (The Third Day) as Roxy Monke, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and Josh Charles (The Good Wife) as Daniel Dandon.

The Power is developed by Alderman, Raelle Tucker (True Blood), and Sarah Quintrell (Doctor Who). Tucker also serves as the showrunner of the series, which is produced by Sister and Amazon Studios.

A woman stands at a podium with her family behind her in The Power.
Cleary-Lopez Family at Podium / Credit: Katie Yu / Prime Video

The first three episodes of The Power will premiere March 31 on Amazon Prime Video. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.

