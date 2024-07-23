 Skip to main content
Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week

By
A man and a woman ride on a motorcycle in Mamma Mia 2.
Universal Pictures
The cast of Mamma Mia Here We Go Again.
Universal Pictures

One of the joys of streaming is that you have access to a huge selection of movies whenever you might want to watch them. Even if you only subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, you’re probably aware that you have access to hundreds of titles, many of them well worth your time.

While that’s an enormous benefit, it also comes with a cost: deciding what to prioritize. Choosing which titles to watch can be a challenge, but one way to prioritize is to see which movies are set to leave soon. It’s for that reason that you should definitely make time for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again before it leaves the streaming service at the end of the month. This sequel to Mamma Mia! may sound silly, but trust us, it’s well worth your time. Here are three reasons you should check it out:

It has a surprising, and somewhat moving, twist on the plot

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Final Trailer

The original Mamma Mia! follows Sophie, a young girl who decides she wants to know who her father with on the eve of her own wedding. The sequel follows Sophie after she’s lost her mother as she attempts to make her mother’s Greek resort work as a business.

At the same time, though, we also get flashbacks to Sophie’s mother as she actually hooks up with the three men who go on to be Sophie’s potential fathers. That split structure offers some surprising resonances, and leads to an emotional climax that reminds us how close those we’ve lost still are.

Few movies have ever been this fun

A man and a woman ride on a motorcycle in Mamma Mia 2.
Universal Pictures

The first Mamma Mia! has plenty of great ABBA music to rely on, but Here We Go Again does far more with its musical numbers, staging some of the best musical sequences of the 21st century over the course of its running time.

The priority here was clearly just having as much fun as possible, and that fun radiates out from every second of this movie. This whole enterprise is pretty silly, and Here We Go Again feels wholly frivolous in a way that only makes the whole thing feel more enchanting.

It has one of the best after-credits sequences in the history of movies

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) - Super Trouper Scene (10/10) | Movieclips

Marvel ain’t got nothing on Here We Go Again. After a surprisingly tender conclusion, this movie comes back with a bang, taking us out with a closing number the unites the past and present casts and allows many of these characters to dance with other versions of themselves.

It’s an enormous flex that highlights the movie’s incredibly deep cast, but it’s also the epitome of everything that makes the whole movie so worthwhile. This closing credits sequence was designed to get moviegoers dancing in the aisles, and for many, that’s exactly what it did.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
