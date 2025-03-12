5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in March 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Power Rangers (2017) Spaceman (2024) Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) Stowaway (2021) How I Became a Super Hero (2020)

March brings the arrival of the latest movie from the Russo Brothers, The Electric State. Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in a robot adventure spanning across a retrofuturistic America. While the film has received negative reviews, expect The Electric State to become one of the most popular movies on Netflix upon its arrival on March 14.

The Electric State is not the only sci-fi movie on the service. Below are our five selections for sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix. Our picks include a Power Rangers reboot, a famous director’s cut, and a space thriller.

Power Rangers (2017)

These teenage superheroes have been saving the day for over 30 years. In 2017, Power Rangers served as a mini-reboot of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. In Angel Grove, star athlete Jason Scott (Dacre Montgomery) is kicked off the football team after a prank goes south. While in detention, Jason meets Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler) and Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott).

The trio heads to the nearby gold mine, where they run into Trini Kwan (Becky G) and Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin). An explosion in the mine reveals Power Coins, which all five teens take. The next day, the coins give the teens superhuman powers. With the help of Alpha 5 (Bill Hader) and Zordon (Bryan Cranston), the quartet forms the Power Rangers, a superhero group who must save the planet from Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks). Go go Power Rangers!

Stream Power Rangers on Netflix.

Spaceman (2024)

Welcome to Adam Sandler’s prestige run. The talented comedian is turning in some of the best performances of his career, including Uncut Gems and Hustle. Sandler’s dramatic abilities are legit, and the actor flexed those muscles in Spaceman. Jakub (Sandler) is a lonely astronaut six months into his research mission at the solar system’s edge.

Jakub’s wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), is no longer speaking with him because he left for this mission during her pregnancy. With his mental state deteriorating, Jakub meets Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano), a spider-like creature who wants to learn more about humans. By communicating with Hanuš, Jakub hopes to work out his problems and devise a plan to win Lenka back. Embrace the weirdness of Spaceman, and you’ll be rewarded with another good dramatic performance from Sandler.

Stream Spaceman on Netflix.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Ridley Scott is known as a filmmaker who releases legendary director’s cuts for his movies. A movie like Kingdom of Heaven significantly improved and became an entirely different movie. Blade Runner is considered one of the most influential sci-fi movies ever. Yet, Scott still wasn’t happy with how it came out and received a chance to put out his version in 2007 with Blade Runner: The Final Cut.

The original story remains intact. In a futuristic Los Angeles, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is a blade runner who must eliminate four replicants who have returned to Earth. The Final Cut is a completed remastered version, fixing all of the technical flaws in the original. There is also extra footage with the unicorn dream. It’s a must-watch for any fan of Blade Runner. See for yourself if the improvements are worth it.

Stream Blade Runner: The Final Cut on Netflix.

Stowaway (2021)

Get ready for an ethical dilemma in Stowaway. A three-team crew — Commander Marina Barnett (Toni Collette), biologist David Kim (Daniel Dae Kim), and medical specialist Zoe Levenson (Anna Kendrick) — are on a multi-year mission to Mars to potentially find a new home for humanity. After takeoff, Barnett discovers Michael Adams (Shamier Anderson), an engineer and the typical stowaway.

Unfortunately, the crew burns through its oxygen supply after a machine that counteracts carbon dioxide. The crew will die weeks before reaching Mars if all four continue to breathe. To survive, one person must die. Who will that be? That’s the moral dilemma. This premise is enough to hold this entertaining B-movie drama together.

Stream Stowaway on Netflix.

How I Became a Super Hero (2020)

Imagine a world where mortals could develop superpowers. In How I Became a Super Hero, that idea becomes a reality. While superheroes are members of society in Paris, regular people are now gaining superpowers, thanks to a new drug spreading like wildfire. Lieutenants Moreau (Pio Marmaï) and Schaltzmann (Vimala Pons) investigate crimes committed by several mortals.

The duo learns that a criminal named Naja (Swann Arlaud) is gaining access to the drug by draining the blood of superheroes. With the help of a few superheroes, Moreau and Schaltzmann work to end Naja’s scheme before the balance of power shifts.

Stream How I Become a Super Hero on Netflix.