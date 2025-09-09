 Skip to main content
Alan Ritchson wants to play a DC character, and it’s not Batman or Aquaman

Alan Ritchson has revealed which DC hero he wants to play - and it's not Batman or Aquaman

By
Reacher stands on the street and looks to the left.
Amazon MGM Studios

What’s happened? Reacher actor Alan Ritchson shared his thoughts about which hero he’d like to play in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe.

  • Despite rumors and fan castings, Ritchson won’t play Batman or Aquaman.
  • In an interview with Liam Saul from LiamLovesMovies, Ritchson said he has too much love and respect for Jason Momoa to replace him as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, despite having already played the character in the hit DC series, Smallville.
  • Ritchson said he would like to “explore some new horizons,” implying he currently doesn’t want to portray an ultra-popular character like Bruce Wayne/Batman.
  • Ritchson expressed his desire to portray the lesser-known character, Wildcat, in the new DCU, saying, “That could be fun.”

Why is this important? Ritchson is a popular actor and a fan-favorite pick to star in the DCU, particularly as Batman.

  • In DC Comics, Wildcat is a costumed vigilante and long-time member of the Justice Society of America. He also appeared in shows like Smallville, Arrow, and Stargirl.
  • Ritchson has previously expressed interest in playing Batman in the DCU.
  • Ritchson recently met with Gunn, and despite the latter being a fan of his, the actor doesn’t think he will play Batman in the future.
Why should I care? Ritchson’s comments could further strike him from the list of candidates to play Batman or Aquaman in the new DCU.

  • Ritchson’s interest in playing Wildcat could bring the DCU one step closer to presenting the character on-screen and in the flesh.
  • James Gunn’s Superman features Wildcat in a mural in the Hall of Justice, indicating he already exists in the DCU, giving Ritchson the opportunity to portray him.

OK, what’s next? Gunn hasn’t stated if he has chosen Ritchson to play anyone in the DCU at this time.

  • Ritchson’s involvement in the DCU could be clarified in the future as cast details for upcoming projects like The Brave and the Bold and Man of Tomorrow are confirmed.
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
