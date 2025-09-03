James Gunn unveils title and release for Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow

What’s happened? DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has revealed the title and release date for his sequel to Superman.
- The next Superman movie is titled Man of Tomorrow.
- The DC Universe movie opens in theaters on July 9, 2025.
- Gunn announced this news on X, featuring Jim Lee’s artwork of Superman and Lex Luthor, with the latter wearing a hi-tech Warsuit from the comics.
This is important because: Man of Tomorrow is a sequel to James Gunn’s hit comic book movie, Superman, and the next chapter in the DCU’s Superman Saga.
- Superman received an 83% “Certified Fresh” rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and reportedly grossed nearly $612 million worldwide.
- The image in Gunn’s announcement implies that Luthor will fight Superman directly with his Warsuit in Man of Tomorrow.
- The image also implies that these two bitter rivals will team up against a new villain in Man of Tomorrow.
Why should I care? The news about Man of Tomorrow has given DC fans a huge blockbuster to look forward to in 2027.
- Superman and Luthor squaring off in a live-action film sets the stage for an epic sequel.
- Man of Tomorrow makes 2027 a bigger year for DC superhero films, in general, as Avengers: Secret Wars and The Batman: Part II will premiere the same year.
OK, what’s next? Nothing else has been revealed or confirmed about the plot of Man of Tomorrow.
- More details about Man of Tomorrow should be revealed in the coming months.
- Current and future DCU projects like Supergirl, Lanterns, and Peacemaker season 2 could sow the seeds for Man of Tomorrow’s story.