James Gunn unveils title and release for Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow is coming to theaters in 2027

By
David Corenswet stands in his Superman costume and stares in Superman.
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

What’s happened? DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has revealed the title and release date for his sequel to Superman.

  • The next Superman movie is titled Man of Tomorrow.
  • The DC Universe movie opens in theaters on July 9, 2025.
  • Gunn announced this news on X, featuring Jim Lee’s artwork of Superman and Lex Luthor, with the latter wearing a hi-tech Warsuit from the comics.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

This is important because: Man of Tomorrow is a sequel to James Gunn’s hit comic book movie, Superman, and the next chapter in the DCU’s Superman Saga.

  • Superman received an 83% “Certified Fresh” rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and reportedly grossed nearly $612 million worldwide.
  • The image in Gunn’s announcement implies that Luthor will fight Superman directly with his Warsuit in Man of Tomorrow.
  • The image also implies that these two bitter rivals will team up against a new villain in Man of Tomorrow.
Why should I care? The news about Man of Tomorrow has given DC fans a huge blockbuster to look forward to in 2027.

  • Superman and Luthor squaring off in a live-action film sets the stage for an epic sequel.
  • Man of Tomorrow makes 2027 a bigger year for DC superhero films, in general, as Avengers: Secret Wars and The Batman: Part II will premiere the same year.

OK, what’s next? Nothing else has been revealed or confirmed about the plot of Man of Tomorrow.

  • More details about Man of Tomorrow should be revealed in the coming months.
  • Current and future DCU projects like Supergirl, Lanterns, and Peacemaker season 2 could sow the seeds for Man of Tomorrow’s story.
Anthony Orlando
