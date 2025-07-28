 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

I’m even more excited for Supergirl after James Gunn’s Superman

By
Milly Alcock holds a book as Supergirl.
Parisa Taghizadeh / James Gunn/Instagram

DC Studios will follow the success of James Gunn’s Superman in theaters with director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and writer Ana Nogueira’s 2026 film, Supergirl. Based on author Tom King’s acclaimed comic, Supergirl, this upcoming comic book movie will feature Milly Alcock in the titular role as Kara Zor-El, who travels across the galaxy and helps an alien child (Eve Ridley) exact her revenge on the ruthless assassin, Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts).

Supergirl was already a hyped blockbuster event after it was announced as part of Gunn’s new DC Universe. However, after seeing the high quality and success of Superman on the big screen, there are many reasons why Supergirl is destined to be another fantastic film for the DCU.

Milly Alcock’s Supergirl is already a hit character

The back of Milly Alcock with a Supergirl jacket.
James Gunn / X

Milly Alcock has proven herself a fantastic actor with her acclaimed breakout performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. However, in less than a minute of screen time at the end of Superman, Alcock proved that she was born to play Superman’s cousin. Alcock’s Supergirl establishes herself as a fun-seeking, hard-partying woman whose rough but adorable antics with her dog, Krypto, and teasing of Clark make her a lovable, scene-stealing presence.

Recommended Videos

Sasha Calle delivered a terrific and underrated performance as Kara in 2023’s The Flash. However, her character’s personality and arc were mostly the same as Clark’s in Man of Steel, despite their different histories on Earth. 2025’s Superman made it clear that this new Kara is a much different person from the Blue Boy Scout, which should help set her story apart from Clark’s in Supergirl.

The direction of Superman and the new DC Universe

David Corenswet as Superman in a trench in Superman.
DC Studios / DC Studios

Despite not releasing a single trailer, Supergirl has shown promise after Superman gave the DCU a strong first impression in theaters. With Gunn as the creative head of DC Studios, this new cinematic universe produced a stellar film about one of pop culture’s most celebrated icons. Blending classic comic book whimsy, lighthearted humor, and intense, heartfelt human drama, the film stayed true to its source material while presenting a unique story with a director-driven style. It even stands out amongst the many movies Marvel has recently produced.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Although Gunn will not be directing Supergirl, his role as producer is expected to guarantee that Gillespie’s film remains a faithful adaptation of the comic. At the same time, Gunn should give Gillespie enough creative freedom to deliver a distinctive and entertaining superhero blockbuster that fits Supergirl’s character and story.

The DCU has already achieved incredible worldbuilding

Superman and his dog look at Earth from space.
James Gunn / X

Superman succeeded in establishing a vast, detailed world with a rich history that surrounds aliens and metahumans. It even introduced several iconic comic book characters with roots far beyond Superman’s, including the Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, and the Engineer. This was all done on planet Earth.

Supergirl will present a grander cosmic story as Supergirl travels to strange, new planets with new creatures, cultures, and environments. It will even give the alien bounty hunter Lobo (Jason Momoa) his long-awaited theatrical debut. This kind of narrative should allow the film to explore regions of the DC Universe that haven’t been seen in theaters. It should also add greater depth to the cinematic world introduced in Superman, paving the way for more exciting stories in the DCU.

The DCU knows how to do villains

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman.
DC Studios / DC Studios

Superman has already presented a top-tier antagonist in Lex Luthor. This film did what many movies have struggled to do and created a layered, menacing, and loathsome Lex Luthor. Superman made Nicholas Hoult’s character one of the best villains in modern superhero cinema, who should serve as the gold standard for DCU supervillains down the line. Gunn’s film.

Imagine what Supergirl can do with a more obscure villain like Krem of the Yellow Hills. Many times, Gunn has displayed an uncanny talent for taking unpopular comic book characters and turning them into lovable and hateable pop culture icons. Now that he is overseeing the development of Supergirl, it looks like the film will adapt Krem’s character right and present him as a well-rounded villain.

The CGI should be done well

A kaiju breathing fire in Superman.
DC

One major complaint about comic book movies, particularly those produced by Marvel Studios, is the quality of their CGI. This can be attributed to VFX vendors being forced to work on multiple projects that require a significant amount of CGI on such a tight schedule, with work also having to be done on scenes suddenly reshot.

While Marvel’s many projects are filmed and edited within a year, DC took its time developing Superman, with production starting two years before the premiere. This schedule gave VFX artists enough time to complete the film’s CGI, and the results are remarkable. At the same time, Superman had plenty of practical visuals and sets, lightening the workload for its CGI creators. Since Supergirl also began principal photography two years before its premiere, the filmmakers should also be able to develop realistic CGI, which the movie may rely on even more due to its cosmic settings.

The return of Krypto the Superdog

Krypto the Superdog in Superman.
DC Studios / DC Studios

Superman established Krypto as a new icon of the DCU. His rough, mischievous antics and affectionate character made him an instant fan favorite. Since the Kryptonian canine will reappear in Supergirl, audiences have something to look forward to in this upcoming film.

It will also be interesting to see more of the distinctive dynamic Krypto has with Kara, given the latter is the dog’s true owner and likely has a longer, deeper relationship with him. Clark was not as fond of Krypto’s shenanigans in Superman but was nevertheless caring of it. On the other hand, it appears Krypto will be a huge part of Supergirl’s tragic backstory as a survivor of Krypton’s destruction.

Overall, Superman showed potential for the entire DCU with its unique style of filmmaking, high production values, whimsical story, and engaging characters. Since Supergirl will likely follow Superman’s example, it should be a sight to behold that will further establish the DCU as Hollywood’s best new superhero franchise.

Supergirl will premiere in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

5 actors who should play the Joker in the new DCU
Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight

As the world waits as James Gunn builds up his new DC Universe, one of the biggest questions on people's minds concerning this new franchise is the actors. Specifically, fans are anxious to see who will play the Joker in the DCU, especially since Gunn plans to unveil a new version of Batman and Gotham City in The Brave and the Bold.

Being the most popular villain in DC Comics, the Joker is very much a necessity when it comes to presenting the Dark Knight and his stomping grounds on the big screen. It seems like neither Jared Leto nor Joaquin Phoenix will return to play the Joker anytime soon, so chances are that DC will bring in a fresh face to put on the clown makeup. It's unknown how or when the Joker will make his debut in the DCU, but these five actors should be the top candidates to portray Batman's greatest adversary.
Owen Teague

Read more
7 most anticipated comic book movies and TV shows of 2025, ranked
Superman walks with a concerned look on his face in Superman.

2025 has come, and once again, people will treat themselves to several comic book films and TV shows throughout the year. In the next 12 months, fans will see DC projects like Superman and Harley Quinn as the franchise makes its long-awaited comeback.

Meanwhile, Marvel fans shall continue to eat healthy as they witness Captain America, the Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts in cinemas. Though there will be more than enough comic book movies and shows to watch in 2025, these seven projects are arguably the most highly anticipated of the year.
7. Harley Quinn season 5 (January 16, 2025)

Read more
Suicide Squad director David Ayer defends his support of James Gunn’s Superman
David Ayer directs Margot Robbie on the set of Suicide Squad.

DC Extended Universe auteur Zack Snyder may have gotten the chance to release his original version of Justice League back in 2021, but a similar opportunity has not yet been extended to Suicide Squad director David Ayer. The filmmaker's 2016 comic book movie was, like Snyder's Justice League, heavily tampered with behind the scenes, and Ayer has remained adamant that the version of Suicide Squad that was theatrically released differs greatly from his original, preferred iteration.

The ongoing wait for a release of his cut of Suicide Squad hasn't stopped Ayer, however, from publicly voicing his support for DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's Superman. On December 17, Ayer asked fans not to divert any attention away from the release of the first Superman trailer by launching another Suicide Squad campaign in his honor, writing, "I’m excited to see the trailer and have heard through the rumor mill it’s pretty incredible." His tweet was, unfortunately, met with negativity from certain fans, who took issue with the courtesy he was trying to extend to Gunn and, by extension, DC Studios' new DC Universe.

Read more