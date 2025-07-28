I’m even more excited for Supergirl after James Gunn’s Superman

DC Studios will follow the success of James Gunn’s Superman in theaters with director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and writer Ana Nogueira’s 2026 film, Supergirl. Based on author Tom King’s acclaimed comic, Supergirl, this upcoming comic book movie will feature Milly Alcock in the titular role as Kara Zor-El, who travels across the galaxy and helps an alien child (Eve Ridley) exact her revenge on the ruthless assassin, Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts).

Supergirl was already a hyped blockbuster event after it was announced as part of Gunn’s new DC Universe. However, after seeing the high quality and success of Superman on the big screen, there are many reasons why Supergirl is destined to be another fantastic film for the DCU.

Milly Alcock’s Supergirl is already a hit character

Milly Alcock has proven herself a fantastic actor with her acclaimed breakout performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. However, in less than a minute of screen time at the end of Superman, Alcock proved that she was born to play Superman’s cousin. Alcock’s Supergirl establishes herself as a fun-seeking, hard-partying woman whose rough but adorable antics with her dog, Krypto, and teasing of Clark make her a lovable, scene-stealing presence.

Sasha Calle delivered a terrific and underrated performance as Kara in 2023’s The Flash. However, her character’s personality and arc were mostly the same as Clark’s in Man of Steel, despite their different histories on Earth. 2025’s Superman made it clear that this new Kara is a much different person from the Blue Boy Scout, which should help set her story apart from Clark’s in Supergirl.

The direction of Superman and the new DC Universe

Despite not releasing a single trailer, Supergirl has shown promise after Superman gave the DCU a strong first impression in theaters. With Gunn as the creative head of DC Studios, this new cinematic universe produced a stellar film about one of pop culture’s most celebrated icons. Blending classic comic book whimsy, lighthearted humor, and intense, heartfelt human drama, the film stayed true to its source material while presenting a unique story with a director-driven style. It even stands out amongst the many movies Marvel has recently produced.

Although Gunn will not be directing Supergirl, his role as producer is expected to guarantee that Gillespie’s film remains a faithful adaptation of the comic. At the same time, Gunn should give Gillespie enough creative freedom to deliver a distinctive and entertaining superhero blockbuster that fits Supergirl’s character and story.

The DCU has already achieved incredible worldbuilding

Superman succeeded in establishing a vast, detailed world with a rich history that surrounds aliens and metahumans. It even introduced several iconic comic book characters with roots far beyond Superman’s, including the Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, and the Engineer. This was all done on planet Earth.

Supergirl will present a grander cosmic story as Supergirl travels to strange, new planets with new creatures, cultures, and environments. It will even give the alien bounty hunter Lobo (Jason Momoa) his long-awaited theatrical debut. This kind of narrative should allow the film to explore regions of the DC Universe that haven’t been seen in theaters. It should also add greater depth to the cinematic world introduced in Superman, paving the way for more exciting stories in the DCU.

The DCU knows how to do villains

Superman has already presented a top-tier antagonist in Lex Luthor. This film did what many movies have struggled to do and created a layered, menacing, and loathsome Lex Luthor. Superman made Nicholas Hoult’s character one of the best villains in modern superhero cinema, who should serve as the gold standard for DCU supervillains down the line. Gunn’s film.

Imagine what Supergirl can do with a more obscure villain like Krem of the Yellow Hills. Many times, Gunn has displayed an uncanny talent for taking unpopular comic book characters and turning them into lovable and hateable pop culture icons. Now that he is overseeing the development of Supergirl, it looks like the film will adapt Krem’s character right and present him as a well-rounded villain.

The CGI should be done well

One major complaint about comic book movies, particularly those produced by Marvel Studios, is the quality of their CGI. This can be attributed to VFX vendors being forced to work on multiple projects that require a significant amount of CGI on such a tight schedule, with work also having to be done on scenes suddenly reshot.

While Marvel’s many projects are filmed and edited within a year, DC took its time developing Superman, with production starting two years before the premiere. This schedule gave VFX artists enough time to complete the film’s CGI, and the results are remarkable. At the same time, Superman had plenty of practical visuals and sets, lightening the workload for its CGI creators. Since Supergirl also began principal photography two years before its premiere, the filmmakers should also be able to develop realistic CGI, which the movie may rely on even more due to its cosmic settings.

The return of Krypto the Superdog

Superman established Krypto as a new icon of the DCU. His rough, mischievous antics and affectionate character made him an instant fan favorite. Since the Kryptonian canine will reappear in Supergirl, audiences have something to look forward to in this upcoming film.

It will also be interesting to see more of the distinctive dynamic Krypto has with Kara, given the latter is the dog’s true owner and likely has a longer, deeper relationship with him. Clark was not as fond of Krypto’s shenanigans in Superman but was nevertheless caring of it. On the other hand, it appears Krypto will be a huge part of Supergirl’s tragic backstory as a survivor of Krypton’s destruction.

Overall, Superman showed potential for the entire DCU with its unique style of filmmaking, high production values, whimsical story, and engaging characters. Since Supergirl will likely follow Superman’s example, it should be a sight to behold that will further establish the DCU as Hollywood’s best new superhero franchise.

Supergirl will premiere in theaters on June 26, 2026.