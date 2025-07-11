Superman review: DC is back and better than ever!

Superman Score Details “The DC Universe takes flight as Superman delivers a wacky, thoughtful, and uplifting thrill ride.” Pros Lots of fun

Fantastic characters and performances

An endearing story

Incredible action scenes

Stunning visuals

Stirring music Cons Some clunky dialogue

“Why you can trust Digital Trends – We have a 20-year history of testing, reviewing, and rating products, services and apps to help you make a sound buying decision. Find out more about how we test and score products.“

The new DC Universe made its theatrical debut with the release of James Gunn’s Superman. Set three years after he revealed himself to the world as Superman, the film follows Clark Kent (David Corenswet) when he struggles to face threats at home and abroad and come to terms with his Kryptonian heritage, all while Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) tries to turn the public against him with a global conspiracy.

Recommended Videos

Starting right in the middle of the action, Superman kicks off the DCU with a thrilling blockbuster adventure filled with action, humor, heart, and life. It is easy to forgive the excessive expositional dialogue when the film delivers an exciting and thought-provoking tale that stays true to the comics while putting a new spin on the Man of Steel.

This weird, wild story presents a modern Superman at his best

The DCU’s first movie succeeds with its extensive worldbuilding, swiftly setting up the history of metahumans and introducing a multitude of superpowered characters from across the DC Universe. However, all the cameos and Easter eggs in this massive film don’t detract from telling a fun, heartfelt, and engaging story about the Man of Steel.

Like Gunn’s previous movies, Superman fully embraces the imaginative and lighthearted wackiness of its comic book source material. With kaijus rampaging on a regular basis and Luthor trolling the Man of Steel online with an army of monkeys like Mr. Burns, Superman shows that it’s not afraid to present itself like a Saturday morning cartoon. It makes for a refreshing and distinctive superhero blockbuster that already sets the new DCU apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite its bounty of zany, comedic moments, like Zack Snyder’s Superman movies, Gunn’s film features just enough political and social commentary to ground it in reality. With Luthor spreading misinformation online and detaining political prisoners in a pocket universe, like a cosmic Guantanamo, the world of Superman remains as relevant as it was when the hero first debuted.

Overall, the film’s most powerful message comes with the line, “Kindness is the new punk rock.” This sums up how Superman seems like a rebel in today’s world simply because he’s trying to do good and save lives, proving why he’s the symbol of hope people desperately need today.

Superman is packed to the brim with memorable characters

David Corenswet proves he was destined to play Superman, portraying the hero with a dorky, boyish charm and charisma that is truly captivating. The character himself is a delightful beacon of hope and love, retaining such wide-eyed optimism while saving any human and animal he can, no matter how big, bad, or small.

Rachel Brosnahan succeeds just as much in portraying Lois Lane with incredible wit and spirit. Her fiery chemistry with Corenswet also makes them DC’s best superpower couple. However, Clark’s relationship with Krypto the Superdog brings just as much heart to the film. With realistic CGI and many hilarious and tender moments, Gunn is doing another furry comic book icon justice with his adorable, bad-boy version of the canine.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult delivers one of the best Lex Luthors ever seen on film. By executing innocent civilians, abusing employees, and tormenting Superman out of pure envy, Luthor proves to be a wicked and loathsome figure. Hoult’s nuanced performance expertly conveys Luthor’s depraved, fragile ego.

Nathan Fillion plays Guy Gardner to perfection with his arrogant, brash, and often comedic antics, while Isabel Marced’s Hawkgirl acts as the perfect foil. Edi Gathegi steals the show as Mr. Terrific with his cool-headed attitude and deadpan delivery, making him an instant icon in the DCU. In addition, Anthony Carrigan stands out playing Metamorpho, as he brings humanity to his character, who portrays a regular but loving person thrust into an unfortunate situation.

Despite the abundance of superpowered characters, Superman gives Clark’s family and coworkers at the Daily Planet the chance to shine with the time they have on screen. Skyler Gisondo brings plenty of hilarity as Jimmy Olsen, who’s presented as a superficial but well-meaning ladies’ man. Pruitt Taylor Vance also gives a brief but poignant performance as Jonathan “Pa” Kent, whose heart-to-heart with Clark makes for the most touching scene in the entire film.

Superman electrifies the senses

Like a traditional superhero blockbuster, Superman features numerous thrilling and mind-blowing action scenes with many stunning and dynamic visuals. The film’s titular hero has many sweeping, anime-style fights throughout the skies of Metropolis, harkening back to scenes from Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. However, Superman sets itself apart from its predecessors and many other comic book movies with a dynamic visual style that Gunn has used to distinguish himself from several other superhero filmmakers.

With sequences like the body-morphing Engineer’s attack on the Fortress of Solitude and Mr. Terrific’s one-person raid on Luthor’s compound, Superman displays an incredible amount of cinematic creativity beyond typical punching and kicking scenes. The action is elevated by John Murphy and David Fleming’s stirring musical score, which pays tribute to John Williams’s iconic theme while delivering its own modern sound.

Is Superman worth a watch?

In an age when comic book films continue to rule theaters, Superman shines as a remarkable and enchanting film that deserves to be experienced in the cinema. Fans of Richard Donner’s campy, wholesome Superman films and Snyder’s gritty, thought-provoking movies will find something to enjoy in Gunn’s modern comic book blockbuster.

Overall, Superman honors the origin and legacy of the Man of Steel while paving the way for something fresh and exciting for the character and those around him, making for an incredible start to DC’s new cinematic universe.

Superman is now playing in theaters.