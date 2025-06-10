 Skip to main content
James Gunn reveals significant DC updates involving Wonder Woman and Justice League

By
Wonder Woman running through the trenches.
Warner Bros. Pictures

James Gunn is methodically adding more characters to the new DC Universe. One of those superheroes is Wonder Woman. No plans have been announced regarding Diana Prince … until now.

In an interview with EW, Gunn revealed that a Wonder Woman movie is in development and “being written right now.” The movie is in addition to the previously announced Paradise Lost, an HBO series about the Amazonian warriors on the female island of Themyscira before the birth of Wonder Woman.

During an earnings call last month, Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav revealed that the four most important characters to the DC Universe going forward are Superman, Batman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman drawing her sword.
Warner Bros.

Gunn confirmed Zaslav’s comments and teased the importance of each character.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

“I think that’s accurate, actually,” said Gunn about Zaslav’s comments involving the four pillar characters of the DC Universe. “I think that he got that from something I said. I wouldn’t say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we’re dealing with the other two.”

The two characters Gunn and his co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran, feel confident in are Superman and Supergirl. Those two characters have movies built around their stories, with Superman opening on July 11 and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow flying into theaters on June 26, 2026.

Gunn has not cast the DCU’s Batman and Wonder Woman. It’s unlikely the new Diana Prince will be played by Gal Gadot, who starred as Wonder Woman in the previous DC Extended Universe.

As Gunn introduces more characters into the DC Universe, it will inevitably lead to a team-up movie. DC’s equivalent to the Avengers is the Justice League, which features premier characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and more.

The Justice League of Zack Snyder's Justice League.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Gunn admitted that a team-up movie is on his mind but said, “There is no Justice League in this world … not yet.” Gunn then playfully agreed that his Justice League plans would tie into his vision for the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

David Corenswet, who plays the Man of Steel in Superman, called Gunn’s plans “awesome” but will try not to get ahead of himself.

“So if Justice League is in the back of his mind, that sounds great to me,” Corenswet told EW. “I’ll put it at the back of my mind, and we’ll see what happens.”

Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
