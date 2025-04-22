 Skip to main content
Supergirl logo revealed: Will DCU movie get a title change?

By
A girl holds a book of Supergirl.
Parisa Taghizadeh / James Gunn Instagram

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has a logo and possibly a new name.

David Krumholtz, who will play Supergirl’s father, Zor-El, posted a photo of his set chair on his Instagram. Krumholtz recently completed his scenes in the DC Universe movie.

Krumholtz wrote, “Wrapped! Incredible experience working on #Supergirl with @millyalcock @emily_beecham. Thanks, Craig Gillespie, Peter Safran & @jamesgunn and an absolutely incredible London based cast & crew!

A chair with Zor-El on it.
David Krumholtz / Instagram
Supergirl logo platered on a chair.
David Krumholtz / Instagram

The logo only includes Supergirl, not Woman of Tomorrow.

It would not be the first time a DC movie shortened its title. Superman, James Gunn’s new superhero adventure, was originally announced as Superman: Legacy. When production began in February 2024, Gunn explained why Legacy had been removed from the official title.

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy,” Gunn wrote on Instagram with a picture of the titular hero’s suit. “By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was Superman. Making our way to you July 2025.”

Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Superman’s cousin with similar strengths and capabilities. Supergirl follows the 21-year-old Kara Zor-El and her adventures across the galaxy with Krypto the Superdog. Kara meets a young girl named Ruthye and embarks on a murderous quest for revenge.

Supergirl’s cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Jason Momoa will debut as Lobo, the violent alien mercenary and bounty hunter.

Alcock will first make a brief appearance in Superman, which opens in theaters July 11. Superman begins the film division of Gunn’s new DC Universe with Peter Safran. Superman will be in the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow soars into theaters on June 26.

