Superman sneak peek: Krypto, robots, and the Fortress of Solitude

By
Superman | Sneak Peek

Welcome to the Fortress of Solitude.

During Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation, James Gunn shared a sneak peek of Superman, which has now been released online. The nearly five-minute video begins like the first teaser trailer, with a battered Superman (David Corenswet) begging Krypto the Dog to take him home. This time, fans get their first taste of the Fortress of Solitude, where Superman is greeted by a fleet of Kryptonian robots who use the sun to heal his injuries. Alan Tudyk is the voice of Robot 4.

The sneak peek also featured longer looks at Superman‘s ensemble, notably Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion).

Superman also stars Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Gunn writes and directs Superman, the first feature film in the new DC Universe. Gunn will produce with his co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran. Executive producers include Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winthe.

Superman walks with a concerned look on his face in "Superman."
Warner Bros. Pictures/DC / Warner Bros. Pictures/DC

A lot is riding on Superman‘s success for the future of DC Studios and Warner Bros. Superman kicks off the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the shared universe that will connect the DC projects. After Superman, the next movie in the DCU is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with Milly Alcock playing Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is dated for June 26, 2026.

After Supergirl comes Clayface, a body horror movie about a B-level actor who injects himself with a substance that turns his body into clay, allowing him to reshape his face and form. James Watkins will direct from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan. Clayface opens in theaters on September 11, 2025.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

