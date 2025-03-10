 Skip to main content
James Gunn praises Jason Momoa as Lobo: ‘Can’t wait to share that with all of you’

By
Jason Momoa holds a mic while sitting down.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

James Gunn always believed that Jason Momoa was born to play Lobo.

After nearly a decade of playing Aquaman, Momoa will get the chance to star as the cigar-loving antihero in Gunn’s DC Universe. Momoa will first appear as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

On X, Gunn shared a text exchange with Momoa from October 2022, when the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker was named co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran. Momoa texted Gunn, “F****** Lobo,” to which Gunn replied, “Dude, I’ve said you should be Lobo for years. No lie.” Gunn posted the texts along with a photo of Lobo.

“On the anniversary of Lobo, I can’t help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios — the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo, Gunn wrote. “I’ve loved watching Jason bring him to life & can’t wait to share that with all of you.”

On the anniversary of Lobo, I can&#39;t help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter &amp; I were the heads of DC Studios — the day Jason &amp; I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo. I’ve loved watching Jason bring him to life &amp; can’t… pic.twitter.com/8qvmIHOMho

&mdash; James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 10, 2025

Momoa was officially cast as Lobo in December. To confirm the casting, Momoa shared a quote from an old interview he did in which he praised Lobo. Momoa said, “If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f** yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.”

Gunn called, and Momoa listened. Production on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is about halfway done. Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, the cousin of Superman. The ensemble includes Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Supergirl’s father, and Emily Beecham as Supergirl’s mother.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow opens in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
