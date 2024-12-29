7 best Nicholas Hoult movies, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. Warm Bodies (2013) 6. The Menu (2022) 5. Juror #2 (2024) 4. X-Men: First Class (2011) 3. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 2. Nosferatu (2024) 1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Nicholas Hoult’s acting career has reached new heights as of late. Following his lead roles in the 2024 thriller The Order and the acclaimed horror movie Nosferatu, this prominent Hollywood actor has just given audiences a taste of his version of the iconic villain Lex Luthor in director James Gunn’s highly-anticipated film Superman.

At this rate, Hoult’s star power should shine even brighter as more audiences give him and his acting skills the recognition they deserve. Thus, fans should watch these seven movies, as they rank as the best movies in Nicholas Hoult’s filmography.

Recommended Videos

7. Warm Bodies (2013)

In this unusual retelling of Romeo and Juliet, an undead young man (Hoult) living in a zombie apocalypse regains his humanity as he falls in love with a human woman (Teresa Palmer). Writer/director Jonathan Levine delivers a fresh spin on the romantic comedy and zombie genres as this film presents its heartwarming story from the point of view of Hoult’s zombie protagonist.

After his appearance in X-Men: First Class, Hoult’s award-winning performance in Warm Bodies further established him as a teen heartthrob and one of Hollywood’s new rising stars.

6. The Menu (2022)

The Menu follows a group of people who travel to a remote island to eat at the tyrannical Chef Slowik’s (Ralph Fiennes) illustrious restaurant, only to find out that he has darker plans in mind for them.

This horror comedy pokes fun at the snobby world of fine dining and the ruthless chefs that have become a dime a dozen in recent years. Hoult also makes his mark as Renfield-esque villain Tyler, effectively portraying him as the spineless, wannabe chef willing to sacrifice anyone and anything just for a taste of Slowik’s food.

5. Juror #2 (2024)

Hoult leads the cast of this recent courtroom drama directed by Clint Eastwood. The former plays a man sitting on the jury in a high-profile murder case, only to realize he unknowingly caused the death that the accused stands on trial for. Juror #2 features many terrific performances, particularly from Hoult as he plays the film’s conflicted protagonist.

However, the movie’s greatest strength is arguably its writing, as it presents a scathing story about the flaws in America’s judicial system. With the rest of the characters letting politics and personal bias get in the way of delivering proper justice, one can’t help but sympathize with Hoult’s character despite his actions in the story.

4. X-Men: First Class (2011)

This 2011 comic book movie was Hoult’s first film portraying mutant hero Hank McCoy, aka Beast, with his performance holding up well compared to Kelsey Grammer’s version of the character from X-Men: The Last Stand. Hoult successfully invokes Beast’s trademark wisdom while conveying McCoy’s youthful insecurities fitting for this X-Men origin story.

His romantic chemistry with costar Jennifer Lawrence also makes for a more engaging tale as the young mutant doctor embraces who he is inside and becomes the superhero everyone knows and loves.

3. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

This prequel/sequel was Hoult’s second film playing Beast in Fox’s X-Men franchise. His character doesn’t develop as much as it did in X-Men: First Class, as the story focuses more on characters like Wolverine, Professor X, Magneto, and Mystique. Beast does get a greater spotlight in the film’s longer “Rogue Cut.”

In both versions, Hoult delivers another excellent performance as Beast, presenting a wiser but more pessimistic version of the character that emphasizes the tragedy following the events of First Class. On top of that, Hoult summons incredible animal ferocity with his multiple fight scenes as the blue-haired hero.

2. Nosferatu (2024)

In director Robert Eggers’ excellent remake of Nosferatu, Hoult portrays protagonist Thomas Hutter, the naïve, unwitting Realtor who finds himself traveling to Count Orlok’s castle in Transylvania to sell a house in his hometown to the evil vampire.

Ironically, this wouldn’t be the first time Hoult has starred in a vampire movie, having portrayed the titular familiar in the 2023 horror comedy Renfield. However, Nosferatu has already been lauded as a modern masterpiece for its performances, visuals, story, and faithfulness to the original film.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Director George Miller’s Mad Max reboot revolutionized action cinema with its raw, high-octane story and a plethora of extraordinary visuals and practical effects. However, Hoult’s performance as Nux is a standout part of this Outback epic.

Nux’s arc from an ill, fanatical War Boy to a lost young man seeking purpose and redemption in the shadow of death made him one of the film’s most compelling characters. Fans who want to see Hoult at his best will want to witness Mad Max: Fury Road in all its glory for themselves.