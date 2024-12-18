The 7 best sci-fi movies of 2024, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. A Quiet Place: Day One 6. Deadpool & Wolverine 5. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 4. Alien: Romulus 3. The Wild Robot 2. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 1. Dune: Part Two

Throughout 2024, science fiction continued to be one of the most successful genres in the world of cinema. With blockbuster hits like Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine getting rave reviews and raking in the big bucks, there has never been a better time for sci-fi movies to be made in Hollywood.

Several modern classics have premiered this year, opening the door for future sequels and spinoffs to follow suit and achieve success. Now that the world is making way for the new year, these seven films deserve to be listed as the best sci-fi movies of 2024.

7. A Quiet Place: Day One

Though A Quiet Place: Part Two gave audiences a glimpse of the Death Angels’ first day on Earth, this prequel presents a grand vision of civilization’s fall at the hands of these alien invaders. While it adds only a little to the franchise as a whole, A Quiet Place: Day One stands tall by itself, presenting an incredibly frightenin,g but beautiful horror adventure that speaks volumes about human nature.

Also, with horror icons Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn taking center stage, this prequel takes an massive step away from the Abbott Family as they successfully carry this terrifying trip through the Big Apple.

6. Deadpool & Wolverine

The Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) made an unforgettable debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he teamed up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to save his reality from annihilation in Deadpool & Wolverine. Assembling Marvel characters old and new for another multiversal crossover, this ultra-meta superhero comedy from director Shawn Levy is well aware of the fan service it so shamelessly indulged in.

But that doesn’t stop it from presenting an exciting, hilarious, and heartful tale. Though Logan delivered a fitting end to Hugh Jackman’s character, this movie finally gives fans the Wolverine they deserve, effectively wrapping up Wade and Logan’s story on a high note — at least until the obligatory sequel.

5. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Set long after the death of Caesar, director Wes Ball’s acclaimed sequel presents an epic, sprawling adventure through a postapocalyptic Earth with an incredible new cast of complex characters. Noa (Owen Teague) and Proxima Caesar (Kevin Durand) instantly establish themselves as a top-tier hero and villain, respectively, and the former’s tense relationship with Mae (Freya Allan) sets the stage for what could be an incredible new trilogy.

At the same time, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes presents a profound, heartfelt story about religion, race relations, and human nature that harks back to the franchise’s original film, living up to its legacy and presenting a refreshing new tale for everyone to enjoy.

4. Alien: Romulus

After making his mark on the horror genre with Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, Fede Álvarez reinvigorated the Alien franchise with this blockbusting “inbetweenquel.” Like the first Alien movie, Alien: Romulus presents a traditional slasher set in space as a group of young misfits encounter the Xenomorph in an abandoned space station.

Though it goes a little overboard with its fan service, this movie triumphs as it generates an incredible amount of awe and dread with its practical effects, stellar visuals, unnerving atmosphere, and talented cast. Alien: Romulus also cemented lead actor Cailee Spaeny (Civil War) as horror’s new Scream Queen and the new Ellen Ripley as she fights her way through the alien hive to protect her friends and family.

3. The Wild Robot

This instant DreamWorks classic follows a robot (Lupita Nyong’o) who gets stranded on an island and tries to survive and support the animals she encounters in her new environment. Following the success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, DreamWorks has once again raised the bar for animated movies.

This glorious and soulful movie became a critical and commercial hit, gaining more Golden Globe nominations than any other animated film in history. Released at a time when AI has grown more advanced and worrisome, The Wild Robot presents a refreshing and heartwarming tale of a machine learning to love and gain independence as she tries to protect the creatures around her.

2. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Following the groundbreaking success of 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, director George Miller brought fans back to the Wasteland in this long-awaited origin film about Imperator Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy). At times, the movie falls short in terms of its score and visual effects.

Despite this, Furiosa remains a beautiful, heart-pounding race through its titular protagonist’s brutal, tragic life as she fights to survive and exact vengeance on her enemies. Though this underrated 2024 film failed at the box office like Fury Road did, Furiosa will undoubtedly go down in cinema history as a superior action movie classic.

1. Dune: Part Two

If Dune was the new Star Wars, then Dune: Part Two is the new Empire Strikes Back. Adapting the second half of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel, this dark sequel from Denis Villeneuve shows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) tragically fulfilling his destiny as a false prophet by leading the Fremen in a holy war against the Harkonnens and the Corrino Empire.

The film is a visual and emotional triumph thanks to its glorious cinematography by Grieg Fraser; a star-studded cast that includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, an unrecognizable Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken; immersive special effects; and a typically epic score from composer Hans Zimmer. Dune: Part Two also modernizes the source material in a way that hammers home the novel’s themes, breathes new life into its characters, and establishes itself as one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time.