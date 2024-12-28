7 best action movies of 2024, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. Land of Bad (2024) 6. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) 5. Carry-On (2024) 4. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) 3. Civil War (2024) 2. Rebel Ridge (2024) 1. Dune: Part Two (2024)

Looking back at the past year in film, action remains a reliable genre both at the box office and on streaming. Action occupies six spots on the list of the 12 highest-grossing movies of 2024. From blockbusters and IP-driven properties to superhero stories and monster epics, action continues to be embraced by audiences globally.

You know it’s been a competitive year in action when a superhero movie doesn’t crack the list of the top seven action movies of 2024. What films did make the cut? Check out the full rankings below.

7. Land of Bad (2024)

It’s early, but Land of Bad might have already secured its spot in the “Dad Movie Hall of Fame.” At the very least, it’s knocking on the door to join movies like Ford v Ferrari and Miracle. Land of Bad is a great example of how a solid movie with little attention in theaters can increase its popularity exponentially on Netflix.

Sergeant JJ Kinney (Liam Hemsworth), aka Playboy, joins Delta Force for an extraction mission in the Philippines. Their mission is to rescue a CIA spy and escape the hostile environment. Eddie “Reaper” Grimm (Russell Crowe) pilots a Reaper drone remotely from the U.S., providing air support to the team. When the mission goes haywire, Playboy is the only survivor. Now, he must rely on Reaper to guide him through the jungle in this loud, explosive, and masculine thriller.

Stream Land of Bad on Netflix.

6. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

What a wonderful day to include Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on this list. Three-hundred years after Caesar reigned, apes have supplanted humans as the dominant species. The apes live in different clans scattered throughout the country. In the Eagle Clan, we meet Kingdom’s protagonist, Noa (Owen Teague), a teenage ape and heir to his tribe. One night, a rival ape clan burns down Noa’s village and kidnaps the surviving members. Noa manages to escape, but he’s now an ape without a clan.

Forced to come of age, Noa embarks on a journey to the rival kingdom to rescue his friends and family. Along the way, Noa gains an unlikely ally in Mae (Freya Allan), a girl immune to the virus that turns humans feral. While Kingdom fails to live up to Matt Reeves’ Apes films, Kingdom is a solid first film in a new trilogy, and the franchise remains the gold standard for motion capture performances.

Stream Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Hulu.

Jaume Collet-Serra has seemingly dedicated his life to keeping the mid-budget action thriller alive. Collet-Serra’s resume includes Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Shallows, and The Commuter. Add Carry-On to the list. It’s Christmas Eve at the airport, and TSA agent Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton) is working a security line when a strange earpiece finds its way into one of the bins.

Upon putting it into his ear, Ethan hears a message from a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman), who demands a package make its way through security no questions asked. If Ethan refuses, his pregnant girlfriend, Nora (Sofia Carson), will be killed. Refusing to abide by the rules, Ethan goes full John McClane and embarks on a mission to save the day in this wildly entertaining Christmas thriller.

Stream Carry-On on Netflix.

4. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Unfortunately for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, its legacy will likely be associated with the film’s box office misfortunes and its inability to match the highs of the superb Mad Max: Fury Road. It’s a shame because George Miller only has a finite number of films remaining in his career and should be praised for Furiosa’s bravery and boldness.

Serving as a prequel to Fury Road, Furiosa follows the origin stories of the titular character (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young girl kidnapped from her home as a girl and forced to hide her identity while working at the Citadel. Furiosa becomes a witness to the war over the Wasteland between the Citadel’s Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) and the Biker Horde’s leader, Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). While Furiosa is not a chase movie, Miller still flexes his prowess in the War Rig scenes, proving no living director shoots better vehicle sequences than him.

Stream Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Max.

3. Civil War (2024)

Alex Garland’s dystopian thriller Civil War is in the running for the most polarizing film of 2024. The United States is in the midst of a civil war between several factions, most notably the Texas- and California-led “Western Forces.” A group of American journalists, including veteran war photojournalist Lee (Kirsten Dunst) and aspiring photographer Jessie (Cailee Spaeny), embark on a trip to Washington, D.C., to cover the impending downfall of an authoritative president (Nick Offerman).

Several reviews criticized Garland for refusing to fully explore American politics in 2024, believing he took an apolitical approach to an important discussion. As an action film and a story about journalists, Civil War is a harrowing escapade backed by terrific performances from its cast. Jesse Plemons gives the horror performance of the year in a sick-to-your-stomach scene. Also, Civil War, like many of Garland’s films, sounds incredible.

Stream Civil War on Max.

2. Rebel Ridge (2024)

There’s locked-in, and then there’s Aaron Pierre explaining what PACE means to Don Johnson in Rebel Ridge. Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge stars Pierre as Terry Richmond, a former Marine veteran heading to a small Louisiana town to bail his cousin out of jail. Terry is stunned when the two police officers detain him and invoke a civil forfeiture clause to seize his $36,000 in bail money. When Terry tries to get his money back from the cops, the police chief (Johnson) refuses to listen.

With the help of courthouse employee Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), Terry learns about the town’s corruption and realizes he must take matters into his own hands to get what he wants. Rebel Ridgehooks you in from the opening scene and keeps your attention throughout the 131-minute run time. Pierre is a revelation in a star-making performance that will catapult him to higher-profile projects, including Lanterns.

Stream Rebel Ridge on Netflix.

1. Dune: Part Two (2024)

Don’t overthink it. Dune: Part Two is the best action movie of 2024. Yes, the film probably falls in the sci-fi category, but Denis Villeneuve provides some of the year’s best action sequences and set pieces. The second movie in a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark novel continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his quest to avenge the destruction of his house at the hands of House Harkonnen.

Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), are now with the Fremen tribe, with many members believing the heir to House Atreides is their messiah, the Lisan al-Gaib. For Paul to free the people of Arrakis from the Harkonnens, he must embrace his destiny and fulfill the Fremen’s prophecy, no matter how many times he tries to resist. Dune: Part Two is Villeneuve’s version of The Two Towers — an epic adventure from a director who truly understands the material.

Stream Dune: Part Two on Max.