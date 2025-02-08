Rachel Brosnahan spoke with a lot of journalists to prepare for Lois Lane

Lois Lane is one of the most iconic roles in comic books, and Rachel Brosnahan has some big shoes to fill. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Brosnahan discussed how she prepared for the role, saying that while she hadn’t spoken with any of the other actresses who took on the character (a list that includes Amy Adams, Kate Bosworth, and Teri Hatcher), she had spoken to a lot of actual journalists.

“I felt like I was focused on the journalism piece,” the actress said. “I spoke to a handful of journalists who really helped me get inside the head of a modern reporter.”

“I feel like one of the interesting things about this character is that she’s changed so much from her inception to kind of reflect what it would look like to be a modern, relentless, kind of intense, slightly messy reporter of that time,” she continued. “So I feel like I really relied on the handful of journalists I spoke to to help me build her.”

Recommended Videos

Brosnahan is just one piece of James Gunn’s new Superman film, which stars David Corenswet as the titular character. The film is meant to be the first piece of Gunn’s relaunched DC universe, so there’s a lot riding on its success.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“You know, James and Peter Saffron on the DC side, James has been dreaming of making a Superman movie for so many years. And to be a part of somebody else realizing their dream like that, it just brings a totally different energy to the set every day,” Brosnahan explained, describing her experience working on the movie. “And David is such a Superman nerd, and it was just a blast. So to feel that kind of energy reflected back at us has just been so encouraging.”

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11.