Lanterns first look photo shows Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in DC’s HBO series

By
Two men walk down the highway in regular clothing.
HBO

Lanterns is officially in production.

DC Studios released the first-look photo of Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in Lanterns, the upcoming detective series for HBO and Warner Bros. Television based on the Green Lantern comic.

Chandler will portray Lantern legend Hal Jordan, while Pierre stars as new recruit John Stewart. Chandler and Pierre are seen walking down a desert road in the photo. While the two are not dressed in Green Lantern uniforms, Chandler is sporting a green ring.

Lanterns has been described as a True Detective-like series as Hal and John play “two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

Lanterns also stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen.

Kyle Chandler is Hal Jordan. Aaron Pierre is John Stewart. #Lanterns, the new HBO Original Series from DC Studios, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1Tz30Xm8f0

&mdash; Max (@StreamOnMax) February 27, 2025

Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King wrote the Lanterns pilot. In a statement released by Warner Media, Mundy, who serves as the showrunner, said, “From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama – rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich worldbuilding – that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion. The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material.”

James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov have been tapped to direct episodes. Executive producers include Mundy, Lindelof, Hawes, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, and Ron Schmidt.

It’s unknown if Chandler or Pierre will appear in other DC projects before Lanterns. Nathan Fillion will appear as Guy Gardner, a member of the Green Lantern Corps, in Superman.

Gunn said Lanterns will premiere on HBO around the same time as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

