Aaron Pierre honored to play John Stewart in Lanterns: ‘I’m gonna do my very best’

Aaron Pierre will join the new DC Universe as John Stewart in the upcoming TV series Lanterns, and in an interview with ComicBook, Pierre expressed his excitement for the project and promised to do his best to “serve and honor” the character.

“What I can tell you is that the team are just super, super excited to have this opportunity to bring this story to the people,” Pierre said. “And, so far as I’m concerned, I’m gonna do my very best to serve and honor and elevate in any way I can, John Stewart and the [Green Lantern] Corps. Hopefully, I serve that and it resonates with me.”

When describing his preparation to play John Stewart, Pierre said one thing: “Extensive.”

Pierre is in the midst of a breakout year. In September, Pierre starred in Rebel Ridge, Jeremy Saulnier’s critically acclaimed action film for Netflix. Rebel Ridge was the most popular movie on Netflix for three consecutive weeks. Also, Pierre will voice Mufasa in Barry Jenkins’ animated Mufasa: The Lion King, which opens in theaters on December 20.

In Lanterns, Kyle Chandler plays Hal Jordan, a Lantern legend tasked with mentoring his new recruit, John Stewart. Jordan and Stewart are intergalactic cops summoned to the American heartland to investigate a murder.

Based on the Green Lantern comic, Lanterns is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. James Hawes will direct the first two episodes.

DC Studios head James Gunn said Lanterns will air on HBO around the same time as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which opens in theaters on June 26, 2026.