Rebel Ridge to DC? Netflix star Aaron Pierre eyed for superhero series Lanterns

By
A man sits by a car in Rebel Ridge.
Allyson Riggs / Netflix

After a star-making performance in Rebel Ridge, Aaron Pierre could be joining the DC Universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pierre is being eyed to play John Stewart in Lanterns, the upcoming detective series based on the DC comics. Pierre and Stephan James are believed to be the two finalists for the role. Whether the two actors are testing or reading for the role is unknown. However, the report states that a decision could be made by the end of the weekend.

Pierre proved he could headline an action project with Rebel Ridge, Jeremy Saulnier’s excellent Netflix film. Pierre also has experience in the superhero genre, having played Dev-Em in Syfy’s Krypton. Meanwhile, James is best known for playing Walter Cruz in Homecoming and Alonzo “Fonny” Hunt in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Damson Idris, who will star alongside Brad Pitt in Apple’s F1 movie, is no longer in consideration to play John due to a scheduling conflict.

Earlier this week, Kyle Chandler was finalizing an agreement to play Hal Jordan.

The casting of Green Lantern John Stewart enters its final phase: Aaron Pierre, star of Netflix thriller REBEL RIDGE, and THE PIANO LESSON actor Stephan James are the contenders for the role to star opposite Kyle Chandler in HBO &amp; DC&#39;s LANTERNS https://t.co/nc6wd2NNnA

&mdash; Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) September 27, 2024

In Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart are two intergalactic cops in the Green Lantern Corps investigating a murder in the American heartland. Hal plays a reluctant mentor to John. Co-CEOs of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safra compared Lanterns to True Detective, describing the series as an “HBO-quality event.”

In June, Lanterns received a straight-to-series order at HBO. Chris Mundy (Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), and comic book writer Tom King will write and executive produce Lanterns. Mundy will serve as the showrunner.

Lanterns will be in the DCU under Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
