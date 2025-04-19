10 best A24 movies, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. Uncut Gems (2019) 9. Room (2015) 8. Hereditary (2018) 7. Past Lives (2023) 6. Ex Machina (2015) 5. Midsommar (2019) 4. The Zone of Interest (2023) 3. Lady Bird (2017) 2. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) 1. Moonlight (2016)

Whether you’re a fan of indie films or just someone who appreciates the occasional bold story on the big screen, A24 has probably wowed you at least once. This entertainment studio has built its reputation on being fearless, often taking chances on stylish and deeply personal films that larger studios might shy away from. Their movies are not about playing it safe, with many often making you feel something, whether that’s a creeping sense of dread, an existential crisis, or the quiet joy of an unexpectedly satisfying ending.

From surreal mega hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once to intimate character studies like Lady Bird, the best A24 movies capture the messy beauty of life in ways that stick with you long after the credits roll. But what makes an A24 movie truly great? Is it the daring visuals? The raw performances? That unmistakable A24 vibe? This list dives into the best of the best — the essential A24 films that have defined the studio and showcased it at its most brilliant and bizarre, with stories that captivated countless cinephiles who count many of these among their favorites.

10. Uncut Gems (2019)

Adam Sandler stars in an against-type dramatic role as the charismatic jeweler, Howard Ratner, in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems. Set in New York City’s bustling Diamond District, the crime thriller follows Howard’s dizzying experiences as he continues to bet big despite huge losses, with his latest acquisition, a rare black opal from Ethiopia, promising a windfall substantial enough to settle his mounting debts. Things are further complicated when NBA star Kevin Garnett (playing himself) becomes obsessed with the gem, believing it to be a talisman for success. Howard’s precarious balancing act teeters further into chaos, and with the walls closing in, he risks it all for a moonshot.

Uncut Gems is an anxiety-inducing and adrenaline-fueled ride into the psyche of a man addicted to the thrill of the gamble. Sandler is incredible as Howard Ratner, with the actor shedding his comedic persona to embody someone both reprehensible and irresistibly compelling. At its core, the film is about a gambling addiction, with its frenetic pace mirroring Howard’s own manic energy as he makes one bad choice after another.

9. Room (2015)

For five-year-old Jack (Jacob Tremblay), “Room” is the only world he’s ever known, with the confined 10-by-10-foot space being his entire universe. Alongside him is his “Ma,” Joy (Brie Larson), who helps maintain his daily routines, tell bedtime stories, and ultimately remain a comforting presence. Unbeknownst to him, this room is actually a garden shed where Joy has been held captive for seven years by her abductor. When the duo eventually find a way to escape, they find a whole new set of challenges as Jack is thrust into the vast, unfamiliar world outside for the first time. The mother and son duo have to face the pitfalls of their newfound freedom and the difficulties that come with reintegration into society.

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and based on Emma Donoghue’s eponymous novel, Room is a claustrophobic psychological drama that tugs at the heartstrings. Brie Larson delivers a tour de force performance as Joy, with the actor capturing the character’s quiet strength and vulnerabilities as years of trauma come to the surface. Her portrayal earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress and is often cited as one of the best in her career. Larson’s performance is wonderfully complemented by Jacob Tremblay’s depiction of Jack, who conveys the innocence and wonder that come with that age, which are then overwhelmed by the outside world.

8. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary is one of A24’s earliest and best horror movies. It revolves around a family with dark secrets, including Annie Graham (Toni Collette), a miniature artist, who, ​in the wake of her secretive mother’s death, begins to unravel chilling mysteries about her life. Grief strains her relationships with her 16-year-old son, Peter (Alex Wolff), and 13-year-old daughter, Charlie (Milly Shapiro). When another tragedy befalls the family, Annie dives deeper into her mother’s past, and she uncovers something truly terrifying about the malevolent forces that seem to dictate a terrifying fate for the Grahams.

Directed by Ari Aster in his feature debut, Hereditary is a terrifying nightmare that just keeps getting worse. It blends conventional horror tropes and contemporary techniques to craft a wholly unique viewing experience anchored on familial trauma. The horror movie’s atmosphere is thick with dread, with the build-up of tension becoming almost unbearable. The inevitable payoff is satisfying and one of the genre’s most shocking and horrifying, helping solidify Hereditary’s place as a modern horror classic.

7. Past Lives (2023)

Celine Song’s directorial debut, Past Lives, starts in the bustling city of Seoul, where 12-year-old Na Young (Seung Ah Moon) and Hae Sung (Seung Min Yim) share a tender friendship, with their bond hinting at a budding romance. This friendship is abruptly severed when Na Young’s family emigrates to Canada, leaving Hae Sung behind. Years later, now known as Nora (Greta Lee), she has established herself as a playwright in New York City. A chance online encounter rekindles her relationship with Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), who has remained in South Korea. Despite the passage of time, the spark has endured, yet geographical and personal circumstances prevent a reunion. Nora eventually marries Arthur (John Magaro), an American writer, and continues her life in New York. 12 years later, Hae Sung visits the city, prompting the two to confront their past choices and the concept of “inyun” — the Korean belief that relationships are predestined across lifetimes.​

Past Lives is a one-of-a-kind romantic drama that captures the pain of quiet yearning — for another life or another destiny or just a different possibility. Greta Lee delivers a nuanced performance as Nora, a character who’s heartbroken as she confronts her past even as she has fully embraced her present. The film’s strength is in its story, which doesn’t give a straightforward happy ending or make room for easy explanations, instead inspiring complex feelings just as its protagonist has to untangle her own.

6. Ex Machina (2015)

Ex Machina is a film about artificial intelligence that has only become more relevant over time. Alex Garland’s directorial debut is a cerebral examination of AI, initially following the story of programmer Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), who has won a company contest for a week-long retreat at the secluded, high-tech estate of reclusive tech CEO Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). Here, Caleb learns that he has been selected to participate in a groundbreaking experiment: evaluating the human-like qualities of Ava (Alicia Vikander), an advanced AI housed within a robotic body. As Caleb and Ava’s sessions deepen, he begins to doubt Nathan’s true intentions, especially as the CEO refuses to give her an inch of freedom.

The visually stunning sci-fi thriller is a magnetic and frightening depiction of the evolving relationships between man and machine. Domhnall Gleeson’s Caleb serves as the audience’s surrogate, his journey reflecting viewers’ own evolving perceptions of AI. The film ultimately challenges this perspective, dangling the ethical boundaries its characters — and humanity, by extension — are willing to cross just to see where the tech can go. This messaging is all packaged in the sleek and exhilarating Ex Machina, which is a must-see for fans of the genre.

5. Midsommar (2019)

Florence Pugh stars in one of her most iconic roles as psychology student Dani Ardor in director Ari Aster’s Midsommar. Following an unthinkable family tragedy, Dani travels with her boyfriend, Christian Hughes (Jack Reynor), and his friends to a remote Swedish village for a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival. The distance between Dani and Christian is obvious, and the tensions between them are worsened by increasingly puzzling events in the seemingly idyllic community. As the festival’s ceremonies grow increasingly unsettling, Dani’s group is drawn into ritualistic practices that push them to their moral limits, culminating in an unforgettable ending.

Midsommar proves that horror can happen in broad daylight, with its most terrifying moments happening under the glare of the Scandinavian sun. Pugh is mesmerizing as the distraught Dani, whose grief and desire for belonging bring her to an unexpected place and transform her relationships. There’s a disquieting air that covers the entire film from start to finish, and one jarring revelation after another soon explains exactly why that deeply uneasy feeling has been there from the onset.

4. The Zone of Interest (2023)

In one of the most powerful movies of 2023, director Jonathan Glazer proves that sometimes, less is more. The Zone of Interest is set in 1943, amidst World War II, where the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), resides with his wife, Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), and their five children in a house adjacent to the concentration camp. Not much happens, and their daily lives are portrayed with disturbing normalcy: Hedwig tends to her garden, the children play, and occasional visitors are commonplace. Yet, the sounds of gunshots and the smoke from the crematoriums serve as haunting reminders of the horrors occurring just beyond their garden wall.

The Höss family’s existence is a chilling juxtaposition of domestic bliss and unimaginable brutality. The profound disconnect between their peaceful household and the atrocities of the Holocaust highlights how monsters are just common people, too. This exploration of the banality of evil is done through a deliberate avoidance of depicting the atrocities directly, instead relying on ambient sounds and subtle visual cues, forcing audiences to confront the disconcerting ease with which the Höss family normalizes their proximity to genocide. The Zone of Interest would go on to win the Academy Award for Best International Feature and Best Sound and has been recognized as a distinct historical drama and war movie that urges viewers to reflect on the insidious nature of evil that thrives in plain sight.​

3. Lady Bird (2017)

Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, Lady Bird, is now considered a classic coming-of-age movie that follows high school senior Christine McPherson (Saoirse Ronan). Set in the early 2000s in Sacramento, California, Christine, who insists on being called “Lady Bird,” dreams of escaping her mundane surroundings and starting a more exciting chapter of her life on the East Coast. Sick of her Catholic school, Lady Bird longs for something new and is often clashing with her strong-willed mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf). As Lady Bird runs towards new experiences and away from home, her journey of self-discovery takes some unexpected turns.

Lady Bird perfectly captures the bittersweet and rough transition into adulthood, especially as its titular character learns some painful lessons about growing up. Saoirse Ronan delivers a career-best performance as a restless and often naive teenager eager to find her place in the world. With sharp dialogue between her and her flawed mother to create emotional scenes, the 2017 film holds up a mirror for audiences who may find themselves reflecting on their own complex teenage years. It’s a great example of a coming-of-age story done right — a tearjerker when it hits its mark.

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) isn’t having the greatest time in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Evelyn deals with her failing laundromat business, her struggling marriage with Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), and her strained relationship with her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). When Evelyn learns she’s the only one who can save the multiverse, it’s the last thing she needs. Summoned by an alternate Waymond, Evelyn soon realizes that she alone can stop Jobu Tupaki — a seemingly invincible entity threatening the multiverse. To do so, Evelyn must tap into the countless versions of herself across infinite realities, from kung fu master to hibachi chef to pizza sign spinner to someone with … hotdog fingers?

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a genre-busting odyssey that took the world by storm when it first premiered. Its impeccable cast, led by Yeoh, effortlessly bursts through each absurd layer of the multiverse, with the chaotic kaleidoscopic journey through alternate realities being one of the most exhilarating and hilarious to ever grace the big screen. Backed by a surprisingly deep message, EEAAO tacklesexistentialist themes in surprising ways. The 2022 film would soon win seven Oscars, making a splash at the 95th Academy Awards as one of the most bizarre masterpieces cinema has ever seen.

1. Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins, tells the story of one person through different stages of his life. It starts in Miami’s Liberty City, where the young boy Chiron (Alex R. Hibbert) deals with bullying and a rough home life dominated by his mother, who is addicted to drugs. He finds an unexpected mentor in Juan (Mahershala Ali), a compassionate drug dealer who offers Chiron stability and guidance. As Chiron transitions into adolescence (Ashton Sanders), he struggles with his sexuality and what that means in his harsh environment. An encounter with his friend Kevin (Jharrel Jerome) becomes a pivotal moment for Chiron, only to be shattered by a betrayal that propels him into a cycle of violence and incarceration. Years later, now an adult known as “Black” (Trevante Rhodes), Chiron has adopted a hardened persona as a drug dealer in Atlanta. A chance reconnection with Kevin (André Holland) prompts Chiron to confront his past, which comes rushing back.

Moonlight doesn’t pull any punches in its encompassing portrayal of Chiron’s complicated life. Its triptych structure allows audiences to intimately witness Chiron’s growth, with each stage unavoidably being more emotional than the last as viewers become attached to the character. It’s a seminal work that provides an unflinching look at the intersections of race, sexuality, and poverty, all through Chiron’s well-written story. The award-winning coming-of-age drama would take home the Academy Award for Best Picture — along with Best Supporting Actor (Ali) and Best Adapted Screenplay — at the 89th Academy Awards.