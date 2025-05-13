10 best Tom Cruise movies, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) 9. Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8. Rain Man (1988) 7. Jerry Maguire (1996) 6. Tropic Thunder (2008) 5. Collateral (2004) 4. Minority Report (2002) 3. Magnolia (1999) 2. A Few Good Men (1992) 1. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

With Tom Cruise, nothing ever really ends. May 23 marks the release of his latest Mission: Impossible adventure, and while it’s subtitled The Final Reckoning, Cruise and his regular director Christopher McQuarrie have confirmed there are more films to come.

Through doggedness, dedication, and risk to life and limb, the 62-year-old Cruise has built a lasting career as a leading man that seems never to wane. Here are his ten best films, featuring performances both solidly in and out of his comfort zone.

10. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Like most of Cruise’s filmography, Top Gun: Maverick, the long-delayed sequel to the abysmal ‘80s schlock-fest Top Gun, is more than the sum of its parts. Its maneuvering of a sixty-year-old Cruise from flight instructor back into the cockpit is labored, its decision to actively avoid the identity of a country against which Cruise goes on a bombing run is cowardly (it’s clearly Russia), and Cruise’s love scenes with Jennifer Connelly are borderline silly.

However, Maverick is an old-fashioned Hollywood adrenaline rush, chock-full of vintage Cruise stunt work, and the aerial photography looks spectacular.

9. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Cruise’s third and best collaboration with writer Christopher McQuarrie, Edge of Tomorrow, adapts a bonkers Japanese novel that is essentially a cross between Groundhog Day and Independence Day.

Cruise is Major William Cage (a perfect Tom Cruise character name), enlisted in a war against an invading alien species called the Mimics. Long story short, Cage gets trapped in a time loop on the day of his death at the Mimics’ hands that allows him to learn their strategies. Emily Blunt delivers a superior action performance as his love interest and comrade-in-arms.

8. Rain Man (1988)

Cruise made his name as the everyman ballast for performances by more outwardly dynamic character actors (Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men, Tim Curry in Legend). The prototypical example is Rain Man, the only Tom Cruise movie so far to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

Here, Cruise is the frustrated steward of his estranged brother, Raymond (Dustin Hoffman), an autistic savant. The film has its weaknesses, but Cruise hits all of his beats ably, and his exasperation with Raymond’s eccentricities is a perfectly tuned demonstration of audience surrogacy.

7. Jerry Maguire (1996)

Cruise’s nose for a football movie that would wind up being endlessly quotable has put him in any number of iconic scenes over the years, and Cameron Crowe’s script for Jerry Maguire has a panoply of them. (Cruise alone has both “Help me help you” and “You complete me,” Renee Zellweger gets “You had me at hello,” and Cuba Gooding Jr. gets the unbeatable “Show me the money.”)

The movie is the ultimate instance of Cruise’s trademark wide-grinning mania thanks to Cruise’s titular Jerry, a sports agent stretching himself to his limit as he struggles to do the unprofitable work of representing his clients ethically (unthinkable!).

6. Tropic Thunder (2008)

Cruise is, along with Tom Hanks, the defining cinematic leading man of the past forty years, but a little of him can often go a long way. No surprise that some of his most sneakily memorable performances have been supporting roles, including in Ben Stiller’s gonzo Hollywood satire Tropic Thunder.

Cruise plays Les Grossman, a studio executive transparently based on Harvey Weinstein, who is called on to negotiate when the star of a Vietnam War film he’s producing is kidnapped by a drug cartel. Cruise famously gave Stiller two conditions for taking the role: “I want to have fat hands, and I’m gonna dance.” Mission accomplished.

5. Collateral (2004)

Michael Mann’s action thriller stars Cruise in a rare villain role as Vincent, a hitman who commandeers the taxi of Los Angeles cabbie Max Durocher (Jamie Foxx). It’s a great, clean setup, with a finely structured beginning that establishes Max’s attention to detail and pride in his craft — Max is a man who has control of his car and whose car is his control.

Then, when Cruise explodes in the frame with a gray shock wig that looks so wrong on him, Mann drives home the point that Vincent is from another universe. Collateral is electric movie-making, lean and tight most of the way through.

4. Minority Report (2002)

The smartest film Steven Spielberg directed in the first decade of the twenty-first century was the Philip K. Dick adaptation of Minority Report. Cruise plays a police chief utilizing psychics to arrest criminals before they commit their intended crimes.

Scott Frank’s (The Queen’s Gambit) script raises moral conundrums years ahead of its time, and Cruise quite effectively applies his regular action-film persona to its worthy explorations.

3. Magnolia (1999)

Cruise’s third Oscar nomination came for his outrageous performance as misogynistic motivational speaker Frank T.J. Mackey in Magnolia. In a role that predated widespread public knowledge of the icky “pickup artist” movement of seduction, Cruise deconstructs the bravura front that had not yet come to be known as toxic masculinity.

“Women are sheep,” he tells his followers in a riveting monologue delivered straight to the camera; “they have patterns that must be stopped, interrupted, and resisted.” But of course, such walls as these are made to fall, and in a later scene at the deathbed of his father (Jason Robards), Cruise powerfully conveys the trauma, loneliness, and pain that have led Mackey to this point.

2. A Few Good Men (1992)

Aaron Sorkin was a bartender at Broadway’s Palace Theatre when he began writing what would become his 1989 play A Few Good Men on the back of cocktail napkins. The film Sorkin would later adapt from his Broadway smash is among the smartest and most quotable studio films of the 1990s.

Naturally, the courtroom movie is ultimately stolen by Jack Nicholson, whose role as a Marine colonel implicated in a murder earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. But Cruise, as the Navy lawyer prosecuting the case, is one of the worthiest screen partners Nicholson has ever had, with herky-jerky, caffeine-inflected energy that steels to certainty in the courtroom.

1. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The other picture from Cruise’s banner year of 1999, Eyes Wide Shut, is a perfect storm of world-beating celebrity (he co-starred with his then-wife Nicole Kidman), Hollywood royalty (it was writer-director Stanley Kubrick’s final film), and superb mise-en-scène.

It was a story of sexual jealousy decades in the making, and Cruise was the perfect choice for the role of a repressed elite who falls apart trying to see behind the curtain of a world closed to him. (Just imagine if Kubrick had made the film in the 1960s and cast his original choice for the lead, Woody Allen!)