 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Joe Russo claims Harvey Weinstein kept blockbusters from winning awards, says he ‘vilified’ them

By
The Russo Brothers on the set of The Gray Man.
Netflix

Joe Russo, alongside his brother, Anthony, has made some of the most successful movies ever made. Now, he’s offering his theory as to why those blockbuster films don’t do better with awards bodies.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Russo explained that he thought Harvey Weinstein is part of the reason blockbusters are now overlooked at the Oscars.

Recommended Videos

“He vilified mainstream movies to champion the art films he pushed for Oscar campaigns,” Russo said. “Popular films were winning Oscars before the mid ’90s, then Weinstein started mudslinging campaigns…It affected how audiences view the Oscars, because they’ve not seen most of the movies. We’re in a complicated place. Things we should all be enjoying collectively we instead punch each other in the face over.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Russo added, “Like this argument that Marvel movies were killing cinema. Well, Marvel movies seemed to be keeping cinemas open for quite a long time.”

This comes just a year after Oppenheimer, which earned almost $1 billion at the box office, won Best Picture. Wicked may not have won Best Picture this year, but it too was a populist hit that earned plenty of awards contention.

It’s true, though, that Marvel movies have been largely ignored by the Oscars, with the almost sole exception of Black Panther. Russo and his co-director brother, who helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and are set to return to the Marvel universe to direct the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russos have earned plenty of money, though, and surely that’s its own reward.

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
The Odyssey character list leaks: See which actors are playing the iconic characters
Matt Damon stares with a helmet on.

Christopher Nolan is currently shooting The Odyssey in Europe. Because of the large ensemble cast, seemingly half of Hollywood's top stars will be involved in the Oscar winner's follow-up to Oppenheimer.

Matt Damon is set to play Odysseus, the Greek hero who embarks on a treacherous journey home after the Trojan War. The roles of the other actors have not officially been revealed. However, the character list has been leaked to several Greek media outlets.

Read more
Michael Fassbender recalls ‘awful’ Mad Max: Fury Road audition
Michael Fassbender stares on the left as Tom Hardy walks on the right.

Michael Fassbender had his eyes set on entering the Wasteland in Mad Max: Fury Road. However, that never happened.

Fassbender recently spoke about his Fury Road tryout on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, calling it one of his "worst" auditions.

Read more
Here’s when Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will be streaming on Peacock
Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Moses Brings Plenty in Yellowstone.

Yellowstone might be off the air, but the final episodes are finally heading to streaming. Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will exclusively stream on Peacock starting on March 16.

Taylor Sheridan's Western drama aired the final six episodes of season 5 in November and December. Although the show aired on Paramount Network, Yellowstone does not stream on Paramount+. Instead, previous seasons of Yellowstone can be found on Peacock because of the show's licensing agreement with NBCUniversal.

Read more