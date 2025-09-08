Daniel Craig must solve another murder in the teaser for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

What happened? Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as Benoit Blanc, the private investigator who previously solved two murder cases in the franchise.

Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) is murdered at his parish. Blanc teams with Reverend Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) to unearth the killer from the congregation.

Wake Up Dead Man is the latest Knives Out mystery from Rian Johnson, who previously wrote the previous two incarnations: 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Why is this important? Wake Up Dead Man is one of the most anticipated movies left on the 2025 film calendar.

Knives Out movies always boast star-studded casts. Wake Up Dead Man follows this trend.

Wake Up Dead Man’s ensemble features Craig, O’Connor, Brolin, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

Johnson titled Wake Up Dead Man after the 1997 U2 song of the same name. The song comes from the album Pop.

Why should I care? Wake Up Dead Man could be the last Knives Out movie for a while.

After the success of Knives Out, Netflix purchased two sequels for over $400 million. Wake Up Dead Man is the last movie in the two-picture deal. Johnson and Craig have both stated they would like to continue making Knives Out movies.

At the time of its release, Glass Onion entered the top 10 of Netflix’s most popular films list.

Wake Up Dead Man premiered to positive reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. The movie currently has a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Okay, what’s next? Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will have a limited theatrical engagement before heading to Netflix.