Daniel Craig must solve another murder in the teaser for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc

By
A priest and man sit in the front seat of a car.
Netflix

What happened? Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

  • Daniel Craig reprises his role as Benoit Blanc, the private investigator who previously solved two murder cases in the franchise.
  • Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) is murdered at his parish. Blanc teams with Reverend Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) to unearth the killer from the congregation.
  • Wake Up Dead Man is the latest Knives Out mystery from Rian Johnson, who previously wrote the previous two incarnations: 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Why is this important? Wake Up Dead Man is one of the most anticipated movies left on the 2025 film calendar.

  • Knives Out movies always boast star-studded casts. Wake Up Dead Man follows this trend.
  • Wake Up Dead Man’s ensemble features Craig, O’Connor, Brolin, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.
  • Johnson titled Wake Up Dead Man after the 1997 U2 song of the same name. The song comes from the album Pop.
Why should I care? Wake Up Dead Man could be the last Knives Out movie for a while.

  • After the success of Knives Out, Netflix purchased two sequels for over $400 million. Wake Up Dead Man is the last movie in the two-picture deal. Johnson and Craig have both stated they would like to continue making Knives Out movies.
  • At the time of its release, Glass Onion entered the top 10 of Netflix’s most popular films list.
  • Wake Up Dead Man premiered to positive reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. The movie currently has a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Okay, what’s next? Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will have a limited theatrical engagement before heading to Netflix.

  • Wake Up Dead Man opens in select theaters on November 26, 2025.
  • Netflix will release the movie on December 12, 2025.
