 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

R.I.P. Lance Reddick: The movies, TV shows, and games you need to watch and play

Jason Struss
By

Earlier today, it was announced that veteran character actor Lance Reddick died of natural causes at age 60. Reddick started his career in the mid-90s, appearing in such network shows as The Nanny and New York Undercover before moving over to cable, where he made a name for himself in HBO’s groundbreaking shows The Corner, Oz, and The Wire.

Reddick’s career wasn’t just confined to the small screen. As Charon, he was a key member of the John Wick franchise, with his final film role coming in the latest installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set for release on March 24. He also starred in animated projects like The Legend of Vox Machina and video games like Horizon Zero Dawn. The following is a list of Reddick’s notable works and where you can watch or play them.

The Wire (2002)
The Wire
91 %
9.3/10
tv-ma 5 Seasons
Genre Crime, Drama
Cast Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn
Created by David Simon
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

Though it ended in 2008, this crime drama is still widely considered to be one of the best TV series of its generation. Created and written by former police reporter David Simon, it takes an authentic look at various institutions and their sometimes twisted and controversial relationships to law enforcement. Reddick played Cedric Daniels, one of the few decent characters in the series, who worked in the Baltimore Police Department.

A different story is introduced every season, tackling topics from the illegal drug trade to schools and education. With Dominic West and Idris Elba among the top-billed cast, it’s no surprise the series lasted a successful five seasons and appears on many “must-watch” lists.

Oz (1997)
Oz
73 %
8.7/10
tv-ma 6 Seasons
Genre Crime, Drama
Cast Lee Tergesen, Harold Perrineau, Dean Winters
Created by Tom Fontana
watch on HBO
watch on HBO

The Sopranos often gets the credit for being the first true prestige television series, but that’s a tremendous slight to Oz, which predated Tony Soprano by two years. With truly shocking content, provocative stories, and an extraordinary cast, Oz redefined what a TV show could be.

The Oswald Correctional Facility — nicknamed “Oz” — is an explosive cauldron where inmates and officers fight for survival and power. Emerald City, run by Tim McManus (Terry Kinney), is an experimental unit within the facility that emphasizes rehabilitation and learning accountability during incarceration. The experiment doesn’t always work. Reddick played Johnny Basil, a cop who goes undercover at Oz as an inmate.

Bosch
Bosch
73 %
8.4/10
tv-ma 7 Seasons
Genre Crime, Drama
Cast Titus Welliver, Annie Wersching, Amy Price-Francis
Created by Eric Ellis Overmyer (developed for television by)
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon
Titus Welliver plays Los Angeles homicide detective Harry Bosch in this Amazon Studios original series based on Michael Connelly’s series of novels. The first season of the critically acclaimed series has Bosch standing trial for the killing of a serial murder suspect while simultaneously confronting his past when a cold case involving a missing boy suddenly heats up again. After six well-received seasons, Bosch was renewed for a seventh and final season in February 2020.
The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)
The Legend of Vox Machina
tv-ma 2 Seasons
Genre Animation, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey, Marisha Ray
Created by Matthew Mercer
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Fans of the game Dungeons & Dragons will love The Legend of Vox Machina, which is based on the D&D web series Critical Role. The adult animated fantasy series, which was initially funded by a Kickstarter campaign, is set in the fictional world of Exandria, on the continent of Tal-Dorei.

The team known as Vox Machina set out for their first “grown-up” mission to avenge the murder of several town rulers, including their own offspring, by an evil lord and lady. Adapting many other classic story arcs, The Legend of Vox Machina was renewed for a third season ahead of its second season release.

Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West
87 %
T
Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer Guerrilla Games
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release February 18, 2022

Reddick wasn’t just a fantastic actor of movies and television, he also lent his considerable talents to the world of video games, where he voiced characters in a number of projects.

Perhaps the best-known of them is the Horizon Zero series, where he voiced the character of Sylens, an ally to the game’s main female protagonist, Aloy. Just like in his other roles, Reddick imbued Sylens with an air of mystery and depthless knowledge. You know he knows more than you do, and you try for most of the two games to find out what’s he up to.

John Wick (2014)
John Wick
101m
Genre Action, Thriller
Stars Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Ian McShane
Directed by Chad Stahelski
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock

Modern moviegoers, not to mention teenage boys, know Reddick best from the John Wick films. Reddick plays Charon, the concierge to the New York branch of the Continental Hotel, and Winston’s right-hand man.

In the first three John Wick movies, Reddick displayed a mystique that hid his true motivations. Reddick was set to appear one last time as the beloved character in John Wick: Chapter 4, which releases at the end of March 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Everything coming to Hulu in April 2023
Kathryn Hahn looks concerned in Tiny Beautiful Things.

If you want a wide array of classic movies, favorite TV shows, and new content you can't find anywhere else, Hulu is the streamer for you. From exciting original series like Tiny Beautiful Things starring WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn and Merritt Wever and the psychological drama Saint X to the season three premiere of the cult comedy Dave, Hulu subscribers will have something for everyone in the household.

The full list of Hulu's new arrivals in April 2023 is below, along with the movies, shows, and documentaries we're most excited about highlighted in bold.
April 1
Black Clover (complete seasons 1-2 SUBBED & DUBBED)

Read more
What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix? Practice and race times
Two Formula 1 cars speed around a corner in a scene from season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is a Formula One race with a short history but already a thrilling tradition, with intense racing action taking place in its first two years in the city of Jeddah. The events of the 2023 race, its third year running, begin today and run throughout the weekend. There will be three practices and a qualifying run before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race itself, and if you enjoy the thrill of the chase you may be wondering when each of these events will be taking place. If you’re looking to catch the F1 live stream, we’ve got all of the details on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix time, as well as tips on how to find a free Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream.
What time is Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 1?
The unofficial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix time is today at 9:30 am ET, as this is when Practice 1 begins. You’ll be able to watch Practice 1 on ESPN2, as the sports broadcast giant is offering up some immersive F1 coverage with the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
What time is Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 2?
Not long after Practice 1 closes out, Practice 2 will take center stage. Practice 2 begins at 1:00 pm ET today, with ESPN providing coverage on ESPNews.
What time is Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 3?
You’ll get to catch a night of rest and recovery after Practice 2, as Practice 3 doesn’t begin until the morning of Saturday, March 18. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix time for day two’s events will begin with Practice 3, which starts at 9:30 am ET. Coverage of Practice 3 will be handled by ESPN, which is using ESPN3 as its outlet for the event.
What time is Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying?
With the three practice runs all said and done, the intensity of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will pick up significantly. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying begins at 1:00 pm ET on Saturday, March 18. ESPNews will have the coverage.
What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
The start of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race itself will likely be much awaited by the time it arrives. The official Saudi Arabian Grand Prix time is 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, March 19, with fast-paced racing action taking place throughout the afternoon. ESPN will be covering the race on its main network.
How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
ESPN is handling the entirety of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix broadcast, but with the events taking place over three days, and with ESPN spreading coverage across all of its networks over those three days, you may be wondering where the best place to get access to all of the race’s events will be. FuboTV is the quickest and easiest way to dive into the F1 action this weekend, as it offers ESPN and all of its networks as part of its channel lineup. This is a particularly convenient option if you don’t have access to a cable subscription, or if your cable subscription doesn’t get you access to the full suite of ESPN networks. A FuboTV free trial is even available, which new subscribers can take advantage and watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for free.

Read more
F1 live stream: Watch Formula 1 online for free
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You've got a few ways to do it, but with the 74th World Championship officially underway, now's the time to find a streaming service that will let you tune into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream (including Practice and Qualifying) and the rest of the F1 races for the 2023 season. Whether you're planning to watch the action unfold on a smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch all the action on your mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, whether there's a free F1 live stream, and what you can look forward to seeing during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but not so great for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free-to-watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more