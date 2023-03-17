Earlier today, it was announced that veteran character actor Lance Reddick died of natural causes at age 60. Reddick started his career in the mid-90s, appearing in such network shows as The Nanny and New York Undercover before moving over to cable, where he made a name for himself in HBO’s groundbreaking shows The Corner, Oz, and The Wire.
Reddick’s career wasn’t just confined to the small screen. As Charon, he was a key member of the John Wick franchise, with his final film role coming in the latest installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set for release on March 24. He also starred in animated projects like The Legend of Vox Machina and video games like Horizon Zero Dawn. The following is a list of Reddick’s notable works and where you can watch or play them.
Though it ended in 2008, this crime drama is still widely considered to be one of the best TV series of its generation. Created and written by former police reporter David Simon, it takes an authentic look at various institutions and their sometimes twisted and controversial relationships to law enforcement. Reddick played Cedric Daniels, one of the few decent characters in the series, who worked in the Baltimore Police Department.
A different story is introduced every season, tackling topics from the illegal drug trade to schools and education. With Dominic West and Idris Elba among the top-billed cast, it’s no surprise the series lasted a successful five seasons and appears on many “must-watch” lists.
The Sopranos often gets the credit for being the first true prestige television series, but that’s a tremendous slight to Oz, which predated Tony Soprano by two years. With truly shocking content, provocative stories, and an extraordinary cast, Oz redefined what a TV show could be.
The Oswald Correctional Facility — nicknamed “Oz” — is an explosive cauldron where inmates and officers fight for survival and power. Emerald City, run by Tim McManus (Terry Kinney), is an experimental unit within the facility that emphasizes rehabilitation and learning accountability during incarceration. The experiment doesn’t always work. Reddick played Johnny Basil, a cop who goes undercover at Oz as an inmate.
Fans of the game Dungeons & Dragons will love The Legend of Vox Machina, which is based on the D&D web series Critical Role. The adult animated fantasy series, which was initially funded by a Kickstarter campaign, is set in the fictional world of Exandria, on the continent of Tal-Dorei.
The team known as Vox Machina set out for their first “grown-up” mission to avenge the murder of several town rulers, including their own offspring, by an evil lord and lady. Adapting many other classic story arcs, The Legend of Vox Machina was renewed for a third season ahead of its second season release.
Reddick wasn’t just a fantastic actor of movies and television, he also lent his considerable talents to the world of video games, where he voiced characters in a number of projects.
Perhaps the best-known of them is the Horizon Zero series, where he voiced the character of Sylens, an ally to the game’s main female protagonist, Aloy. Just like in his other roles, Reddick imbued Sylens with an air of mystery and depthless knowledge. You know he knows more than you do, and you try for most of the two games to find out what’s he up to.
Modern moviegoers, not to mention teenage boys, know Reddick best from the John Wick films. Reddick plays Charon, the concierge to the New York branch of the Continental Hotel, and Winston’s right-hand man.
In the first three John Wick movies, Reddick displayed a mystique that hid his true motivations. Reddick was set to appear one last time as the beloved character in John Wick: Chapter 4, which releases at the end of March 2023.
Editors' Recommendations
- 7 TV shows coming in March 2023 you need to watch
- Lance Reddick on making sequels magic, VR acting, and brushes with legends