Ted Lasso is recasting this supporting role for season 4

Jason Sudeikis and Gus Turner in Ted Lasso.
Apple TV+

Last week, Apple TV+ confirmed what had been rumored for months: Ted Lasso will return for season 4. A handful of original cast members are already set to come back, including series co-creator Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso himself. However, one key supporting role close to Ted is being recast for the fourth season.

According to Deadline, the series is now searching for a young actor to play Ted’s son, Henry, who was previously portrayed by Gus Turner across the first three seasons. Because Henry lived in the United States with his mother, he only had limited screentime in the show’s original run. For season 4, Henry is being given a larger role now that his father is back in Kansas. Deadline’s report indicates that Henry has become a skilled soccer player at only 12 years old. He’s also “inherited some of his father’s quirks.”

Although Turner has been invited to audition for the role that was once his, it’s possible that Henry’s newfound soccer skills may be a key trait for whoever plays the part going forward. It’s also currently unclear if Andrea Anders will reprise her role as Henry’s mother — and Ted’s ex-wife — Michelle.

What we do know is that Hannah Waddingham will return as Rebecca Walton, alongside Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins. The options for that trio were picked up last year, well before the show’s return was official. Shortly after that happened, Sudeikis shared that he felt good about the series’ then-potential comeback.

Juno Temple is reportedly in talks to rejoin the cast as well, as is Brendan Hunt, one of the other co-creators on the series. Hunt has already been involved with the fourth season as a writer and an executive producer, but he doesn’t currently have an acting deal to reprise his role as Coach Beard.

Apple TV+ hasn’t set a date for Ted Lasso season 4 yet.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years.
Ted Lasso season 4? Jason Sudeikis finally ‘feels good about it’ as show eyes return
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso.

If Coach Ted Lasso is to return, the ball is in Jason Sudeikis' hands.

In a recent conversation at MIPCOM‘s C-Suite Conversations in Cannes, Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. TV Group's chairman and CEO, provided an exciting update for Ted Lasso season 4. Though not official, things are moving forward on a potential fourth season of the Apple TV+ hit show. It all depends on Sudeikis, who seems to be coming around to the idea.
“We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days,” Dungey said via The Hollywood Reporter. "We had always been clear that there wasn’t going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it”
In August, Deadline reported Ted Lasso season 4 was on the verge of being greenlit. Warner Bros. Television picked up the options on three original cast members: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).
With the trio's deals in place, the studio is expected to negotiate new deals with other cast members and producers. This group includes Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).
Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+
Ted Lasso was created by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly. The original plan for Ted Lasso was to run for three seasons. However, Sudeikis holds the key to season 4, so if the Emmy-winner wants more of the show, it will come back.
Premiering in August 2020, Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as the titular character, a former college football coach hired to run AFC Richmond, a struggling soccer team in the English Premier League. The series became a smash success and one of Apple TV+'s signature shows. During its three-season run, Ted Lasso has received over 60 Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Comedy Series twice.

