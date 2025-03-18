Ted Lasso is recasting this supporting role for season 4

Last week, Apple TV+ confirmed what had been rumored for months: Ted Lasso will return for season 4. A handful of original cast members are already set to come back, including series co-creator Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso himself. However, one key supporting role close to Ted is being recast for the fourth season.

According to Deadline, the series is now searching for a young actor to play Ted’s son, Henry, who was previously portrayed by Gus Turner across the first three seasons. Because Henry lived in the United States with his mother, he only had limited screentime in the show’s original run. For season 4, Henry is being given a larger role now that his father is back in Kansas. Deadline’s report indicates that Henry has become a skilled soccer player at only 12 years old. He’s also “inherited some of his father’s quirks.”

Although Turner has been invited to audition for the role that was once his, it’s possible that Henry’s newfound soccer skills may be a key trait for whoever plays the part going forward. It’s also currently unclear if Andrea Anders will reprise her role as Henry’s mother — and Ted’s ex-wife — Michelle.

What we do know is that Hannah Waddingham will return as Rebecca Walton, alongside Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins. The options for that trio were picked up last year, well before the show’s return was official. Shortly after that happened, Sudeikis shared that he felt good about the series’ then-potential comeback.

Juno Temple is reportedly in talks to rejoin the cast as well, as is Brendan Hunt, one of the other co-creators on the series. Hunt has already been involved with the fourth season as a writer and an executive producer, but he doesn’t currently have an acting deal to reprise his role as Coach Beard.

Apple TV+ hasn’t set a date for Ted Lasso season 4 yet.