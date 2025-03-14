It’s true, Ted Lasso is returning for a fourth season

When Ted Lasso’s third season ended in May 2023, the main character had left his beloved AFC Richmond team in England and returned to the U.S. to be with his son, Henry. It was a fitting end for a series finale, which many assumed it was. Nearly two years later, series star Jason Sudeikis announced that Ted Lasso would return to Apple TV+ for a fourth season.

Speaking to the New Heights podcast (via The Radio Times), Sudeikis says the fourth installment will see his character coaching a women’s team. Whether that’s a soccer team in the U.S. or a football team in Europe remains to be seen. Even Sudeikis doesn’t know the stories for the fourth season or where those stories will be set.

At the end of season three, Sudeikis’ character was firmly established in the U.S.. In contrast, the show’s other characters remained in the U.K. This included Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca, Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent, and Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones. Even Brendan Hunt’s American Coach Beard was still across the pond when the show last aired.

When Ted Lasso ended, most assumed the series was gone forever. At the minimum, some felt a spin-off series was on the table. Eventually, “rumblings” started that the show would return, assumingly with its original stars, which is where we are now.

Ted Lasso premiered in August 2020. Over three years, the series has won several Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in its first two years and Outstanding Lead Actor for Jason Sudeikis twice. Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham have also received Emmys, with Goldstein winning twice.

With Sudeikis confirmed for season four of Ted Lasso, it likely won’t be long before we find out who else will be joining the cast for the new season. When the new episodes will be filmed and aired isn’t yet known.